M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) will participate in the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference being held in New York City. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on December 6, 2023, at 8:40 a.m. (ET).

A link to the webcast will be available at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. The webcast may contain material information as well as forward-looking information, and cautionary statements regarding such forward-looking information will be available on the webcast link.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

