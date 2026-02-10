M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in the RBC Financial Institutions Conference

News provided by

M&T Bank Corporation

Feb 10, 2026, 08:00 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) will participate in the RBC Financial Institutions Conference being held in New York City. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on March 10, 2026, at 2:40 pm (ET).

A link to the webcast will be available at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations. The webcast may contain material information as well as forward-looking information, and cautionary statements regarding such forward-looking information will be available on the webcast link.

About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Equal Housing Lender. © 2026 M&T Bank. NMLS #381076. Member FDIC. All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:
Rajiv Ranjan
Steven Wendelboe
(716) 842-5138

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results

M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $759 million or $4.67 of diluted earnings per common share and...
M&T Bank Decreases Prime Rate

M&T Bank Decreases Prime Rate

Effective Thursday, December 11, 2025, M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) will decrease its prime lending rate from 7.00% to 6.75%. About M&T...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics