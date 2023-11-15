M&T Bank Gives $100,000 to Five Charities in Maine to Support Lewiston Recovery Efforts

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&T Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB), announced today that it has committed $100,000 to five separate charities in Maine to support the ongoing response to the horrific mass shooting in Lewiston.

"The tragedy in Lewiston is unfathomable and the effort to recover is immense," said Phil Cohen, Regional President of Maine for M&T Bank. "We are committed to supporting the community every step of the way."

The organizations supported by the charitable donation include:

The Maine Community Foundation's Lewiston-Auburn Area Response FundCreated to address current and emerging needs associated with the tragedy, every dollar donated will be allocated to people impacted, and the organizations that will help guide Lewiston-Auburn through the process of healing. 

Maine Association of the Deaf (deafmaine.org) - The deaf community in Maine has been greatly impacted by this tragedy. The Maine Association of the Deaf is committed to creating a safe place with access to resources to help the community mourn and heal.

Tree Street Youth - Tree Street Youth is a Lewiston-based community of youth and adults who use their diverse experiences and collective empowerment to create youth-centered programs and partnerships to encourage leadership. Tree Street Youth immediately organized support and a place for families to gather, which will continue in the coming months.

Spurwink - Spurwink responds to community needs by providing behavioral health care, substance use disorder services, and support services for people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds, and their families. Spurwink's Public School Counseling program places skilled, master's level therapists in public schools so they can provide counseling services to children, adolescents, and their families.

Maine Paws for Veterans – Founded in 2012, this organization supports veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injuries. The organization's vision and mission is to improve the quality of life for veterans and their families by reconnecting them with a sense of belonging, purpose, and community.

Additionally, M&T has provided employees throughout the bank's footprint an opportunity to make donations to the Maine Community Foundation. The bank is also currently running a campaign to deliver letters of support from M&T employees to the Lewiston-Auburn community.

About the M&T Charitable Foundation
The M&T Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M&T Bank, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization founded in 1993 and funded by M&T Bank. The M&T Charitable Foundation awards over $40 million in grants per year to thousands of nonprofit organizations focused on improving the quality of life in the areas the bank serves.

About M&T Bank
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

