M&T Bank Names Aarthi Murali as Chief Customer Experience Officer

She joins M&T Bank from JPMorgan Chase & Co., where she served for the past 17 years in a series of progressive leadership roles. Most recently, she led the Client Experience for the company's Commercial Bank.

"M&T's culture is built around our passion for our clients and customers. We listen to and learn from them; we innovate to meet their needs; we work hard to help them achieve their goals and fulfill their dreams and ambitions," said Kay. "We are thrilled to welcome Aarthi to our team. Under her leadership we will keep our customers at the center of all that we do by supplementing new technologies with personalized, localized service that is uniquely identifiable as an M&T experience."

Murali earned an M.S. degree in Computer Science from Loyola University in Chicago.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

