M&T Bank Awarded for Its Commitment to Serving Small-Business and Middle-Market Customers

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) has been recognized by Crisil Coalition Greenwich as Best Bank for its small-business customer service and middle-market customer satisfaction in the US.

The Coalition Greenwich 2026 Awards for Best Bank are determined by research scores that measure the quality of service and products by providers. M&T received the following 2026 awards for its excellence in small business and middle-market banking:

Small Business

Best Bank – Customer Service for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Ease of Making Payments for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Product Capabilities in Cash Management for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Trust for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Middle Market

Best Bank – Satisfaction with RM for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. (Northeast)

Best Bank – Satisfaction with Cash Management Sales Specialist for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Product Capabilities in Cash Management for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Source - Coalition Greenwich Voice of Client - 2025 U.S. Commercial Banking Study

Since 2011, M&T has earned 186 Coalition Greenwich Awards, highlighting the bank's established reputation for providing outstanding customer service to small-business and middle-market customers throughout its footprint. Crisil Coalition Greenwich is a leading provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights to the financial services industry.

"M&T Bank is proud to once again be awarded for our commitment to serving our small businesses and middle market customers," said Eric Feldstein, M&T's Head of Retail and Business Banking. "This recognition goes to the heart of who we are as a bank, providing the personalized customer experience of a local, community bank, while offering the financial technology, services, stability, and sophistication of a global financial institution."

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com .

