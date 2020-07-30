M&T Bank Names Francesco Lagutaine as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) announced today that Francesco Lagutaine will join the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, effective August 17, 2020.

"At M&T, we seek to make a difference in people's lives, and our ambition is to be a distinctive bank that serves its customers better than anyone else. A robust Marketing and Communications Division is a vital component of any customer-centric organization. These are the teams that help us learn more about our customers, entice them to join us and tell the stories that bring our work to life," said Christopher Kay, Executive Vice President and Head of Consumer Banking, Business Banking and Marketing.

Francesco's expertise in leading transformative, customer-focused marketing and communications strategies, coupled with his passion for creativity, design and innovation, make him uniquely qualified to help us present the very best version of our company as we work to modernize our marketing infrastructure, understand our customers' journeys and drive business growth," said Kay.

Lagutaine joins M&T with more than 20 years of global marketing and financial services expertise, including posts in London, Frankfurt, Singapore and New York City. Most recently, he served as Hong Kong-based Chief Marketing and Experience Design Officer for Manulife, where he was responsible for brand and marketing management, data analytics, customer experience design, digital and product marketing. Prior to that he served as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Franchise at Citibank Asia Pacific, where he was responsible for brand, marketing, analytics, customer experience and digital.

Lagutaine spent the first portion of his career in a variety of senior management roles for leading global advertising agencies, including Ogilvy & Mather, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Saatchi & Saatchi and Lowe & Partners. He earned a law degree from Univesità Statale degli Studi di Genova in Italy.





"M&T bank has a great brand and a deep legacy of standing by their customers and supporting the communities they operate in. I am excited to join the M&T family and to work with their talented marketing and communications team to shape and tell our story across the country and across the world. And I look forward to working alongside the M&T team in serving our customers and supporting our communities in the moments that matter most," said Lagutaine.

He and his family are relocating from Hong Kong to Buffalo, NY.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

© 2020 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

