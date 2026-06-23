M&T Bank Names Krista Phillips Delaware Regional President

Chief Customer and Transformation Officer to oversee growth and community engagement across Delaware

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) today announced the appointment of Krista Phillips as its Delaware regional president, effective July 1, 2026. Phillips, who also serves as chief customer and transformation officer, will lead the bank's local growth and community engagement efforts across Delaware while continuing in her current enterprise role.

Krista Phillips, Chief Customer and Transformation Officer, Delaware Regional President, M&T Bank

Phillips has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and deep expertise in customer strategy, marketing and product development. She joined M&T Bank in 2025 as its first chief customer officer, where she leads the bank's customer experience, marketing and analytics teams. Prior to M&T, she held senior leadership roles at Wells Fargo and Citi, focused on consumer banking, brand management and customer engagement.

"Krista Phillips' deep banking expertise, strong leadership and commitment to our customers and communities make her the right choice to lead our efforts in Delaware," said Augie Chiasera, head of community markets at M&T Bank. "She understands how to bring together the full capabilities of M&T in service of our clients, and she has a clear track record of delivering results while strengthening the communities we serve."

"I'm honored to take on the role of Delaware regional president and build on M&T's longstanding commitment to this community," said Krista Phillips, chief customer and transformation officer and Delaware regional president at M&T Bank. "Delaware is home to incredible businesses, organizations and families, and I look forward to working alongside our teams to help our customers achieve their goals and strengthen the communities where we live and work."

Under its local engagement model, M&T organizes its footprint into community regions led by regional presidents who oversee integrated teams across retail banking, business banking, commercial banking, wealth management and community development. These teams tailor strategies to local needs, combining the capabilities of a large institution with the responsiveness of a community bank.

M&T serves Delaware customers and business clients through 55 branches across the state and employs more than 1,600 colleagues locally. In Delaware, M&T and its employees contribute thousands of volunteer hours each to local causes that strengthen neighborhoods and expand opportunity, building on the strong foundation established under prior leadership, including Mark Hutton, head of business banking and former Delaware regional president.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Equal Housing Lender. © 2026 M&T Bank. NMLS #381076. Member FDIC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Neil Dhillon

(202) 768-1071

[email protected]

SOURCE M&T Bank