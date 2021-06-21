M&T Bank Names Maya Dillon as Head of Corporate Communications

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) today announced it has named Maya Dillon as Head of Corporate Communications, a newly-created role. Maya previously held the role of Head of Corporate Communications for Wilmington Trust, a premier provider of wealth and institutional services and part of the M&T Bank family.

The move comes as part of the bank's recent strategic realignment of its internal, external and brand communications functions aimed at streamlining the organization and enhancing how it shares the M&T and Wilmington Trust story in support of its customers and other stakeholders. Dillon will lead external communications and report to Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Francesco Lagutaine.

"Since joining the M&T and Wilmington Trust family in 2018, Maya has been a tremendous addition. We are thrilled to have her expand her role to lead our external communications efforts enterprise wide," said Lagutaine. "Her expertise, keen insight and vision will help us continue to elevate our brand's vital importance to our customers and move the institution forward in its mission to make a difference in people's lives and in the communities where we live and work."

Dillon leads a comprehensive and integrated program for M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, coordinating with a team of communications and marketing professionals to drive brand awareness and overall external communications, media relations, social media and executive communications for the C-Suite. She develops and executes the firm's strategic communications roadmap to meet bank-wide business priorities and improve corporate reputation.

Dillon led the communications for the recent announcement of the Bank's agreement to acquire People's United Bank, in a deal worth $7 billion. Once completed, the merger will create the 11th largest commercial bank in the U.S. with approximately $200 billion in assets, operating in 12 states plus Washington D.C. throughout the Northeast.

In addition, Dillon leads the communication for sponsorship initiatives, ranging from community programming with The Alvin Ailey Dance Company and The Shed, to macroeconomic partnerships, such as with The Council on Foreign Relations and The New York Economic Club, in order to effectively meet business priorities.

With more than 15 years of senior communications leadership experience, Dillon previously served as Head of Media Relations for UBS Global and Americas Wealth Management in Zurich and the U.S. There she also led communications for UBS and Society, a global cross-divisional program promoting sustainable investing, philanthropy and environmental and human rights initiatives. Prior to joining UBS, she served as senior vice president at public relations/communications agency Rubenstein Communications, where she represented a diverse array of clients in the consumer and B2B spaces. Dillon is based in New York City.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Media Contact:

Julia Berchou

(716) 842-5385

[email protected]

© 2021 M&T Bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mandtbank.com

