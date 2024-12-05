M&T Bank Names Shannon Lazare as New Jersey Regional President

Seasoned Banker to Lead M&T Bank in New Jersey

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) ("M&T") today announced the appointment of Shannon Lazare as its New Jersey Regional President. Shannon will lead the bank's local growth and community engagement initiatives throughout New Jersey. She succeeds Tom Comiskey who, after serving as M&T's New Jersey Regional President for nine years, was elevated last year to Area Executive in its Commercial Bank.

Shannon Lazare, New Jersey Regional President, M&T Bank

In her new role, Shannon will lead M&T's team in the Garden State, ensuring that the bank continues to serve its communities and customers. She will oversee all aspects of the bank's involvement in community engagement, economic development, and charitable initiatives for M&T in New Jersey along with her current duties as Business Banking Regional Manager.

Shannon joined M&T in 2013 as a Senior Relationship Manager with Business Banking and has held the role of Regional Manager since 2019. She brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, having previously worked with J.P. Morgan Chase, Wachovia, and Valley National Bank.

"Shannon is a proven leader, and her experience growing up and working in New Jersey has given her a deep understanding of the market and a strong commitment to community engagement," said Tom Comiskey, Area Executive, M&T Bank. "Shannon's extensive banking experience and dedication to fostering economic development align perfectly with M&T's mission to support growth and create opportunities in New Jersey."

Shannon is known for her commitment to fostering meaningful connections within the communities she serves. She is an active member of the M&T's New Jersey Charitable Foundation Committee which awarded $2.7 million to more than 175 local nonprofits in 2023. Shannon serves as a board member of the Bergen County Workforce Development Board, Pursuit CDC, and Pony Power Therapies, and is the honorary commander for the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, NJ.

"I am honored to step into the role of Regional President and lead a team that is deeply committed to New Jersey's growth and prosperity," said Lazare. "Together, we'll keep building on M&T Bank's longstanding tradition of making a difference for the communities we serve. I am especially determined to ensure M&T Bank meets the needs of local businesses and supports their efforts to create economic opportunities for our neighbors."

M&T Bank has a strong presence in New Jersey with 64 branches and has been among the top 10 SBA lenders for the past 10 years. The bank's local engagement model ensures that decisions about community activities, grants, and lending are made locally, allowing for a more personalized approach to meeting the needs of the community.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Equal Housing Lender. © 2024 M&T Bank. NMLS# 381076. Member FDIC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

National Media and NYC, NJ, PA, Long Island

Frank Lentini

(929) 651-0447

[email protected]

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation