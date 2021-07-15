M&T Bank Once Again Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) announced today that for the third year in a row it has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion in the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI).

The DEI was developed by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability: IN, in consultation with disability advocates and business leaders as a comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion. The Index measures key performance indicators including culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices; community engagement; supplier diversity; and non-U.S. operations.

"We are proud to be a place where people with disabilities are welcome, included and have an environment where they can succeed," said Tracy Woodrow, M&T's chief human resources officer. "M&T remains committed to building a diverse and inclusive team focused on delivering the best for our customers and communities."

As part of this commitment to building an inclusive and diverse team, M&T partners with The Precisionists, Inc. (TPI), a Delaware-based organization focused on employment for adults with disabilities nationwide. Through this partnership, M&T works with adults with autism to tackle critical business needs within M&T's Banking Services/Systems Administration, Data Solutions Reporting and IPDS departments.

"At M&T, we understand that the only way to provide a best-in-class customer experience is through a best-in-class employee experience," said Glenn Jackson, M&T's chief diversity officer. "When employees are empowered to be their best selves, we can make a difference in people's lives throughout all of the many diverse communities we serve."

As part of M&T Bank's employee engagement efforts, the company also operates more than 70 employee resource groups in communities across its footprint. These groups play an important role in making the company a better workplace.

Recently, M&T's Disability Advocacy Network (DAN) Resource Group guided the implementation and launch of M&T's collaboration with Magnusmode , a free app dedicated to making the world a more accessible place for people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities. The collaboration created new digital guides that provide visual cues and step-by-step instructions to help people access fundamental banking services at M&T.

Earlier this year, M&T Bank also released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report reflecting the bank's commitment to operating with integrity, candor, collaboration, ownership, and curiosity to contribute to a better future for the communities it serves.

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion".

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

