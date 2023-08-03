M&T Bank Promotes Mark Hutton to Delaware Regional President

Hutton also remains the bank's top commercial banking executive in the state

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) has named Mark Hutton as Delaware Regional President -- assuming the role following the July 7 retirement of the bank's former top executive in the state, Nick Lambrow.

Hutton, who joined the bank in 2008, has served as M&T's executive vice president for commercial banking in Delaware since March 2022. In addition to that role, Hutton also will be responsible for all aspects of the bank's operations in Delaware, including strategic planning, business development, community markets, community engagement, and client experience.

Mark Hutton, M&T Bank Delaware Regional President
Mark Hutton, M&T Bank Delaware Regional President

Hutton's contributions at M&T include leading the commercial bank's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) initiative in 2020 and serving on the bank's integration leadership team during M&T's acquisition of Wilmington Trust more than a decade ago.

As a leader in Delaware's business community, Hutton co-founded the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce's Intern Delaware program and serves on the chamber's board of directors. Hutton also currently serves on the boards of Delaware State University College of Business, the Children's Beach House, and St. John the Beloved Parish.

"Mark's deep understanding of our culture and values will be invaluable as he and his team continue to provide exceptional service to M&T's customers throughout Delaware," said Peter D'Arcy, M&T's Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking. "His record of success and commitment – notably to initiatives like the Paycheck Protection Program -- will help us continue to grow and thrive as an organization serving the Delaware community."

Before joining M&T, Hutton, a 26-year banking industry veteran, worked for PNC Bank and Mercantile County Bank. He also previously served in volunteer leadership roles for the American Red Cross of the Delmarva Peninsula, Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County, Easterseals Delaware & Maryland's Eastern Shore, and the Delaware Community Foundation.

"It is an honor to lead our Delaware team and follow in the footsteps of Nick Lambrow," Hutton said. "I'm excited to bring the collective resources of M&T Bank to Delaware as we deliver great outcomes for clients, communities, and colleagues.

"Delaware is a strategically important market for M&T Bank, and notably serves as the headquarters for our Wilmington Trust businesses," Hutton added. "We have a strong leadership team, talented colleagues, tremendous client relationships, and deep community connections here that have helped us create a leading brand in the market." 

About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Media Contact:
Scott Graham
(410) 409-4803
[email protected]

© 2023 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

