M&T Charitable Foundation Commits $600,000 to Food Banks Across Its Footprint, Launches Employee and Community Giving Campaign to Combat Hunger

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&T Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB), today announced a $600,000 emergency relief grant to support food banks and hunger relief organizations across the bank's 12-state footprint. This commitment comes as charitable partners and communities report record demand for food assistance, with local food banks experiencing a surge in requests for support.

The Foundation's one-time allocation will help strengthen local food bank networks and ensure families have continued access to essential resources during the holiday season. The grant reflects M&T's longstanding mission to make a difference in people's lives by responding swiftly and compassionately when communities need it most.

The $600,000 in emergency relief will be distributed through M&T's regional Charitable Committees, benefiting organizations including:

FeedMore WNY (Buffalo, New York)

(Buffalo, New York) Connecticut Foodshare (Wallingford, CT)

(Wallingford, CT) Catholic Charities of Baltimore (Baltimore, Maryland)

(Baltimore, Maryland) Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (Hollidaysburg, PA)

(Hollidaysburg, PA) Island Harvest (Melville, NY)

Allocations are based on direct feedback from local charitable partners and an assessment of where the need is greatest, ensuring resources reach communities experiencing the highest demand. Beneficiaries include families, children, seniors and working individuals who rely on food banks and pantries for essential support.

M&T remains steadfast in its support for a wide range of civic, cultural, health and human service organizations, and this initiative is an extension of its ongoing philanthropic efforts.

Employee Engagement and Community Involvement

Amplifying the impact of this grant, M&T Bank is also launching its own four-week initiative encouraging employee generosity and volunteerism. M&T employees can participate in themed weekly activities, including a $25 gift for every employee to donate to the nonprofit of their choice, with M&T double matching donations to food-related causes. The Foundation has allocated up to $400,000 for donation matching and incentives, empowering employees to multiply their impact.

Customers and community members are also invited to join the effort by supporting local food banks, volunteering or making donations through M&T's community engagement platforms.

"At M&T Bank, we believe our responsibility goes beyond banking – it's about showing up for our neighbors, especially when times are tough," said Dominique Goss, Executive Director, The M&T Charitable Foundation. "This relief grant and our employee giving campaign are an extension of what we do every day – work alongside our partners to help our communities thrive. We're proud to stand with our communities and amplify the generosity of our employees during this critical time."

About the M&T Charitable Foundation

Established in 1993, the M&T Charitable Foundation partners with nonprofit organizations to drive equitable change and build inclusive communities across the bank's footprint. Through grants, employee volunteerism, and in-kind services, the Foundation supports a diverse range of civic, cultural, health, and human service organizations.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com .

