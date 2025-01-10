MT Sobek Go-To Outfitter for Iconic REI Adventures Trips in the U.S.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MT Sobek, a trailblazer in adventure travel, proudly announces its role as the new outfitter for the popular trips previously offered by REI Adventures. With REI Adventures exiting the adventure travel space, travelers can now rebook their favorite itineraries with MT Sobek and enjoy many of the same expert guides, unique accommodations, and unforgettable experiences.

Hiking in Maine. Photo by John Stout, courtesy of Mountain Travel Sobek.
"We're thrilled to offer these extraordinary journeys that embody Mountain Travel Sobek's heritage," says Massimo Prioreschi, President & CEO of MT Sobek. "Our focus on creating unique active travel experiences perfectly aligns with the spirit of these iconic REI trips, ensuring adventurers have unparalleled access to North America's most breathtaking wild spaces—led by expert guides who know them best."

The move highlights MT Sobek's dedication to delivering awe-inspiring adventures with world-class service. Travelers can now explore the breathtaking landscapes of the U.S. and Canada with curated itineraries that combine MT Sobek's deep-rooted adventure expertise with a commitment to stewardship and sustainability. 

Top Trips to Inspire Wanderlust: 

  • Alaska Hiking: Kenai to Denali – Lodge Based Discover the rugged grandeur of Alaska, from the coastal wonders of the Kenai Peninsula to the towering peaks of Denali. Expertly guided hikes paired with serene lodge stays offer unparalleled access to Alaska's pristine wilderness. 
  • Canadian Rockies Hiking – Lodge Based Experience the majesty of the Canadian Rockies, where turquoise lakes and jagged peaks create a hiker's paradise. Each day brings new trails and warm, welcoming lodges. 
  • Grand Canyon Hiking – Lodge Based Delve into the depths of one of the world's most iconic natural wonders. Explore hidden trails, savor sweeping vistas, and retreat to comfortable accommodations. 
  • Great Smoky Mountains Adventure Immerse yourself in the misty beauty of the Smokies, with ancient forests, cascading waterfalls, and diverse wildlife. Expert guides lead the way through this UNESCO World Heritage Site. 

As the trusted outfitter for these classic trips, MT Sobek offers adventurers the chance to embark on unforgettable journeys rooted in discovery, inspiration, and a deep connection to nature. Book your next adventure today and experience the enduring magic of MT Sobek. Visit www.mtsobek.com

