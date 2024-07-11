MT Sobek Winner Newsweek's #1 Best Adventure Travel Company

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Travel Sobek, the pioneering adventure travel company renowned for its global expeditions, has been honored as the #1 Best Adventure Travel Company by Newsweek in its annual Readers' Choice Awards. This accolade recognizes MT Sobek's exceptional dedication to delivering extraordinary travel experiences and unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction.

"Our mission has always been to inspire and empower travelers to explore the world's most amazing places." Post this MT Sobek voted #1 Adventure Tour Company by Newsweek 2024. Guest on MT Sobek's Alps Village to Village Hiking Adventure. Photo Credit: Julie Klein.

Since its founding in 1969, MT Sobek has set the gold standard in adventure travel. The company's diverse portfolio includes over 200 meticulously curated itineraries spanning more than 80 countries. From the rugged landscapes of Patagonia and the Alps to the cultural and natural treasures of Japan, MT Sobek's adventures cater to a wide range of interests and fitness levels, ensuring that every traveler can find their perfect journey.

"Receiving Newsweek's #1 Best Adventure Travel Company award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team," said Massimo Prioreschi, CEO of MT Sobek. "Our mission has always been to inspire and empower travelers to explore the world's most amazing places, and this recognition validates our efforts to provide unparalleled experiences while maintaining our commitment to responsible travel."

MT Sobek's success can be attributed to its emphasis on quality and authenticity. Each trip is designed by experts and led by local professional guides who possess deep regional knowledge and a passion for the destinations they explore. This ensures that travelers not only see the sights but also gain a profound understanding of the culture, history, and natural beauty of each location.

Sustainability is a core value for MT Sobek. The company is dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint and promoting conservation efforts. Initiatives include supporting local communities, reducing waste, and partnering with organizations that protect natural habitats and wildlife.

Guest feedback played a crucial role in Newsweek's evaluation. MT Sobek consistently receives high marks for its exceptional service, seamless logistics, and life-changing experiences. Travelers frequently commend the company for its attention to detail, personalized approach, and the transformative impact of its journeys.

As the travel industry continues to evolve, MT Sobek remains at the forefront, continually innovating and expanding its offerings to meet the needs of modern adventurers. With this prestigious award, MT Sobek solidifies its position as the premier choice for those seeking unforgettable, responsible, and expertly guided adventures.

For more information about MT Sobek and its award-winning adventures, please visit www.mtsobek.com .

SOURCE Mountain Travel Sobek