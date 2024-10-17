MT Sobek's Best New Adventures for 2025: Dolomites Hiking, Kenya Walking Safari, Camino de Costa Rica, and More

Dolomites Hiking with Premier Lodging In northern Italy's awe-inspiring Dolomites, MT Sobek fuses rugged alpine hiking with the luxury of premier lodging. Perfect for those who want both adventure and indulgence, this trip offers challenging day hikes through jagged peaks and lush valleys, capped with evenings spent in elegant, hand-picked accommodations. It's the ultimate mix of adrenaline-fueled trekking and five-star relaxation.

Kenya Walking Safari Imagine walking through the wilds of Kenya, surrounded by Africa's most iconic wildlife. With MT Sobek's new walking safari, this dream becomes a reality. Unlike traditional vehicle safaris, this adventure allows travelers to experience Africa's raw beauty up close. Guided by expert locals, you'll track elephants, lions, and giraffes while learning about conservation efforts from communities on the frontlines. Luxurious eco-lodges offer both comfort and sustainability, making this a unique and immersive experience.

Camino de Costa Rica Craving something truly off the radar? The Camino de Costa Rica is a daring new adventure across the heart of Central America. Over 11 days, you'll trek from the Caribbean to the Pacific, winding through untouched rainforests, coffee plantations, and charming villages. This trip brings a whole new twist to Costa Rica's well-known biodiversity. Forget the crowded spots—this route takes you deep into rural areas, giving you a rare glimpse into the country's rich landscapes and vibrant culture.

Czech Republic: Bohemian Paradise to Austria Hiking This brand-new cross-border trek blends history, culture, and jaw-dropping scenery. Imagine wandering through medieval castles, towering sandstone formations, and lush forests before crossing into Austria's majestic mountain ranges. Hike Bohemian Paradise, an extraordinary eco-park!

MT Sobek's 2025 lineup is all about offering the unexpected and unforgettable. Whether you're after a walking safari, a coast-to-coast trek, or a luxury mountain hike, these trips promise unparalleled adventure and discovery.

For more information visit www.mtsobek.com or request a new 2025 adventure catalog!

