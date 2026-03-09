MTC, ABAG Release Proposed Final Plan Bay Area 2050+

Proposed Plan will go to Committee for Review on Friday, March 13

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly three years of public discussion, technical analysis and refinement, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and the Association of Bay Area Governments last Friday released the proposed final Plan Bay Area 2050+ and the Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for Plan Bay Area 2050+.

The plan and its related reports will be presented for review and consideration at a joint meeting of the MTC Planning Committee with the ABAG Administrative Committee on Friday, March 13, before the documents are referred to their respective approving bodies. The ABAG Executive Board will consider adoption of the final plan and certification of the Final EIR at its March 19 meeting while MTC at its March 25 meeting will consider certifying the Final EIR and adopting the final plan, an accompanying Air Quality Conformity Analysis and an amendment to the 2025 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

The release of the proposed final Plan Bay Area 2050+ follows a 59-day public comment period for the draft plan and the Draft EIR that closed on December 18, 2025. The proposed final plan and Final EIR have been updated to reflect feedback received during the public comment period.

Plan Bay Area 2050+ is the latest long-range regional plan for the nine-county Bay Area. The plan lays out a series of funding and policy strategies that can create a more affordable, connected, diverse, healthy and vibrant future for all Bay Area residents in 2050. Unique to this plan cycle is the parallel Transit 2050+ planning effort, which culminated in the first-of-its-kind plan to re-envision the future of Bay Area public transit, in partnership with transit agencies across the region.

