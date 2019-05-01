MTC Seeks Public Review of Plan Helping People with Limited English Proficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) today released for public review a revised draft plan to help people with limited proficiency in the English language access the agency's essential public information and services. MTC works to ensure that all persons have meaningful and easy access to its programs, services and information, free of charge. The Commission has a number of procedures in place to assist Bay Area residents who are not proficient in the English language.

The draft document, titled Plan for Special Language Services to Limited English Proficient (LEP) Populations, is available for public review in Spanish, Chinese and English via MTC's website: https://mtc.ca.gov/about-mtc/public-participation/get-language-assistance. Interested residents also may request copies by calling the Public Information Line (415) 778-6757.

Public comments on the draft may be submitted until 4 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019. Written comments can be submitted via e-mail to info@bayareametro.gov or mailed to:

Metropolitan Transportation Commission

Attention: Public Information Office

Bay Area Metro Center

375 Beale Street, Suite 800

San Francisco, CA 94105

Contact:

Luz Campos: (415) 778 5390

MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission

