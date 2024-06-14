MTEC Announces Strategic Leadership Transitions

Dr. Shawn J. Green, MTEC President

RET. CDR. Christopher Steele, Chief of Strategy and Business Development

RET. COL. Stuart Tyner, Senior Advisor

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) is proud to announce that Dr. Shawn Green has taken over the reins of MTEC's Presidency from former President Bill Howell effective May 24. "I am excited to lead MTEC into its next phase of growth and innovation," said Dr. Green, "and am eager to work with the talented team Bill has created to continue driving advancements in medical technology to protect and heal the warfighter and beyond."

With a doctorate in cellular biology and MBA from Georgetown University, Dr. Green brings extensive experience in biomedical research and created several successful life science companies in the areas of therapeutics, devices, and bioinformatics. He is a prolific researcher with over 100 patents and publications in esteemed journals such as Science and Nature Medicine. During his early career at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), his discoveries provided new insights in our understanding of innate immunity in infectious diseases. As MTEC President, Dr. Green will lead efforts to diversify funding sources and expand the commercialization and branding strategies for MTEC.

Dr. Green is joined by RET. CDR. Christopher Steele, PhD who will serve as MTEC's new Chief of Strategy and Business Development. Dr. Steele has 34+ years of Army enlisted, and Navy commissioned service. His R&D experience includes tours at the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Office of Naval Research, US Army Medical Research and Development Command, and the Bureau of Navy Medicine and Surgery. Dr. Steele's program experience includes strategic planning and funding in behavioral health, musculoskeletal injuries, rehabilitative medicine, neurosensory systems, sleep, environmental physiology, combat casualty care and radiological health.

In addition, RET. COL. Stuart Tyner will serve as a Senior Advisor to MTEC. Dr. Tyner spent 22 years in the Army, serving in leadership positions, including Director of the Defense Health Agency Infectious Diseases Portfolio and Director of the Military Infectious Diseases Research Program. He also served as Chief Science Officer at the US Army Institute of Surgical Research and the Chief of Staff at WRAIR. Dr. Tyner's program experience includes strategic planning and funding in infectious diseases, combat casualty care and regenerative medicine. In culmination of his service, Dr. Tyner was appointed as the lead policy advisor to the U.S. Army Surgeon General in microbiology and serves on the advisory board of The Geneva Foundation.

About MTEC: The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium is a 501(c)(3) biomedical technology consortium that is internationally dispersed, collaborating with multiple government agencies. The consortium focuses on the development of medical solutions that protect, treat, and optimize the health and performance of military personnel and civilians.

