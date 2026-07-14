MTEC Launches Two New Funding Opportunities to Transform Military Medicine in the Field

New solicitations target rapid, on-demand diagnostic manufacturing and autonomous critical-care ventilation

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) has announced two new funding opportunities to accelerate breakthrough medical technologies that will strengthen military readiness and redefine healthcare in some of the world's most challenging environments. Together, these Requests for Project Proposals (RPPs) invite innovators from industry, academia, and the research community to develop next-generation capabilities that address urgent operational needs for the U.S. military.

On-Demand Manufacturing of Diagnostic Components

The first opportunity, MTEC-26-03-PROMPT (PRimer and prObe Manufacturing PlaTform), seeks revolutionary approaches to producing clinical-quality PCR primers and probes directly in the field. By reducing reliance on centralized manufacturing and complex supply chains, the envisioned system would enable military personnel to rapidly manufacture essential diagnostic components wherever needed, improving responses to emerging infectious diseases and biological threats in austere environments. Solution Briefs are due July 24, 2026. Visit https://mtec-sc.org/solicitations/prompt-rpp for more information.

Autonomous Ventilation for Prolonged Field Care

The second opportunity, MTEC-26-02-Ventilator (Autonomous Closed Loop Control Mechanical Ventilation), provides up to $1.9 million to advance an intelligent mechanical ventilator capable of automatically adapting to a patient's condition with minimal clinical intervention. By developing advanced physiological control algorithms and next-generation system architecture, this effort aims to improve care during prolonged field care and aeromedical evacuation while reducing the burden on military medical teams in resource-constrained environments. Enhanced White Papers are due July 15, 2026. Visit https://mtec-sc.org/solicitations/ventilator-rpp for more information.

Although focused on different medical challenges, both opportunities share a common goal: accelerating technologies that improve survivability, strengthen operational capability, and equip military medical personnel with the tools they need when and where they matter most.

"Every funding opportunity represents an opportunity to solve a critical challenge facing our nation's warfighters," said Lauren Palaestrini, Chief Science Officer of MTEC. "By connecting government priorities with the innovation ecosystem, we're helping move promising technologies from concept to capability."

Organizations must be MTEC members to serve as the prime applicant for these funding opportunities.

With additional funding opportunities expected before the end of the calendar year, now is an ideal time to join MTEC. Membership provides access to exclusive funding opportunities, teaming resources, and a collaborative network of innovators from industry, academia, nonprofits, and government. Learn more at https://mtec-sc.org/join.

SOURCE Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC)