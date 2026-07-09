MTH Industries Appoints Dann Jochum as Director Of Steel Operations and Trang Huynh as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran Finance and Construction-Operations Leaders Join the Chicago Construction Firm to Support Continued Growth and Operations

HILLSIDE, Ill., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MTH Industries, one of Chicago's leading construction and building services firms, announced today two additions to its leadership team. Dann Jochum has been appointed Director of Steel Operations and Trang Huynh as Chief Financial Officer. Together, the appointments bring deeper experience to MTH's executive bench across operations, sales, and finance as the company expands its full spectrum of construction and building solutions.

Dann Jochum Named Director of Steel Operations of MTH Industries

MTH Industries appoints Dann Jochum (left) to Director of Steel Operations and Trang Huynh (right) to Chief Financial Officer

Dann Jochum brings two decades of construction and steel fabrication expertise to the director of operations and sales role. Most recently a project and quality manager at Specialty Construction LLC, he led the design, planning and execution of structural steel, ornamental metals and glass railing projects, while he deepened customer and fabricator relationships, and drove field quality and efficiency to AISC audit standards.

His hands-on command of fabrication and operations, disciplines central to MTH Industries' service portfolio, will help the firm sharpen execution and strengthen client trust as the company grows.

"Dann knows this work from the shop floor to the field, and that operational depth is exactly what will help us deliver for our clients at a higher level," said Ed Carey, Chief Executive Officer of MTH Industries.

Trang Huynh Named Chief Financial Officer of MTH Industries

Trang Huynh joins MTH with more than 18 years of finance and accounting leadership, most recently as Financial Controller at Transport Holdings, where she directed accounting operations for a multi-entity organization with revenues exceeding $40 million. Earlier, as Senior Accountant at BP Capital Management, she sharpened the close process and strengthened cash reporting across multi-entity operations.

Her strengths in financial reporting, process automation, and internal controls position MTH to scale with sharper financial discipline and faster, more reliable decision-making. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

"Trang brings the financial discipline and forward-looking insight that will help us grow with confidence," said Ed Carey, Chief Executive Officer of MTH Industries.

The two appointments strengthen MTH's leadership bench as the company continues to expand its full spectrum of construction and building solutions. Huynh will lead the firm's financial strategy, reporting and controls, while Jochum will oversee operational execution and sales across MTH's steel and ornamental metal lines.

MTH Industries delivers a full spectrum of construction and building solutions, including steel fabrication, glass and glazing, ornamental metalwork, architectural features, underlayments and building services. Serving developers, architects, contractors and property managers, MTH combines craftsmanship with technical expertise to bring complex designs to life. To learn more about how MTH can support your next project, visit www.mthindustries.com/contact.

About MTH Industries

MTH Industries specializes in glass, steel, ornamental metalwork, and other building services, combining heritage craftsmanship with modern innovation. From iconic landmarks to contemporary spaces, our work seamlessly balances strength, precision, and artistry. Founded in 1886, MTH has been a steward of Chicago's skyline for over 140 years and has built a reputation for trust, quality and enduring partnerships. The company continues to shape the city's architectural legacy by delivering comprehensive construction solutions across industries. For more information, visit https://www.mthindustries.com.

SOURCE MTH Industries