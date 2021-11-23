MTMI Partners with Lifetrack Medical Systems to Improve Training Experience and Patient Information Distribution Amongst Caregivers

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI), the leading provider of medical imaging continuing education, announced today a new partnership with Lifetrack Medical Systems to improve its best-in-class PACS Administrator Course, allowing students to prepare for the Certified Imaging Informatics Professional (CIIP) certification exam while gaining hands-on experience working with the latest medical imaging distribution software.

Students will work with LifeSys™ patented, an advanced configuration engine that allows information system administrators to manage and customize the desired radiology workflow across multiple facilities in one unified worklist, including automated DICOM routing. Leveraging this partnership allows MTMI's onsite and remote learners to access a cloud-based enterprise PACS environment to learn the complex skill sets and competencies needed to deploy, troubleshoot, manage and maintain radiology and enterprise informatics.

"We are committed to ensuring our students have the ability to access complex skills training to move up in their careers and help fill the in-demand roles during this unprecedented demand for health workers," said MTMI President Jay Mazurowski. "This new partnership with Lifetrack allows students to become proficient PACS Administrators, ensuring healthcare providers have streamlined distribution of medical images between physicians, patients and other caregivers.

"Using this hands-on training and distribution platform benefits patients by ensuring their information is getting to the correct people in a timely manner" said Heidi Stuplin, Director of Operations at Lifetrack. "Skilled PACS administrators can minimize system downtime to ensure timely distribution of electronic health information."

MTMI's PACS Administrator Course also helps prepare students for the Certified Imaging Informatics Professional (CIIP) certification exam. Major topics include: a comprehensive guide to DICOM and HL7, teleradiology, PACS architecture, integrating the healthcare enterprise and electronic medical records. In addition, they will gain insights to the cutting edge imaging informatics platform integrated into this cloud-based format.

PACS management and healthcare informatics require specific knowledge and skills unique to this technology. This partnership with Lifetrack will ensure informatics professionals have access to the most advanced training.

About Lifetrack

LifeSys™ RIS PACS is a next-generation PACS solution offered by Lifetrack Medical Systems. It's a truly extensible imaging communication system that enables you to connect and distribute images to your entire practice setup—from the imaging center to the hospital organization, as well as single to multiple sites within one single platform, available anytime, anywhere.

About MTMI-Global

Established in 1989, MTMI Global has provided over 8,000 continuing education and training programs per year for medical Imaging and healthcare professionals. MTMI has trained more than 160,000 people in the past three decades. Programs are taught by nationally known subject matter experts in fields that include: radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, bone densitometry, ultrasound, PACS/imaging informatics, nuclear medicine, fluoroscopy, biomedical engineering and radiation oncology. MTMI delivers outstanding educational experiences in many convenient formats including live training courses, hands-on courses, seminars, simulcasts, webinars and on-demand videos to help healthcare professionals excel in their careers and improve patient care. In January of 2019, MTMI was acquired by The College of Health Care Professionals, which is based in Houston and is the largest trainer of allied health professionals in Texas.

SOURCE Medical Technology Management Institute