To Encourage Spending Time Outdoors, MTN DEW Is Giving Fans a Chance to Score Exclusive Prizes Nationwide with The First Ever "MTN DEW Cooler Quest"

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the countdown to summer officially on, MTN DEW wants everyone to celebrate the great outdoors by unveiling three new limited-time MTN DEW RED, WHITE & BLUE offerings. Whether you're heading out for a hike, packing for a boat day or hanging with friends around the bonfire, there's a MTN DEW for every outdoor activity.

MTN DEW® Celebrates Summer with Three New MTN DEW RED, WHITE & BLUE Limited-Time Offerings To Encourage Spending Time Outdoors, MTN DEW Is Giving Fans a Chance to Score Exclusive Prizes Nationwide with The First Ever "MTN DEW Cooler Quest"

Starting today, MTN DEW RED, WHITE & BLUE will be available in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. cans across major retailers and convenience stores nationwide for a limited time this summer. MTN DEW RED, WHITE & BLUE offerings include the following three flavors:

MTN DEW STAR SPANGLED SPLASH ™ : the perfect combination of berry flavors, in a dazzling red color.

™ the perfect combination of berry flavors, in a dazzling color. MTN DEW FREEDOM FUSION ™ : a refreshing lemonade white peach flavor, in a frosty white color.

™ a refreshing lemonade white peach flavor, in a frosty color. MTN DEW LIBERTY CHILL™: a blend of 50 flavors to create a bold midnight blue color and berry taste.

To encourage fans to try these new flavors and to celebrate the official first day of summer, MTN DEW is hosting its first-ever MTN DEW Cooler Quest: an outdoor search where 50 premium, insulated backpack coolers filled with new MTN DEW STAR SPANGLED SPLASH™, MTN DEW FREEDOM FUSION™ and MTN DEW LIBERTY CHILL™ as well as a $250 gift card will be hidden across the country for fans to find.

Here's how to embark on the MTN DEW Cooler Quest:

Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 20 – the first day of summer – for the MTN DEW Cooler Quest to begin, a one-day-only outdoor search across the country.

– the first day of summer – for the MTN DEW Cooler Quest to begin, a one-day-only outdoor search across the country. Head over to www.mtndewcoolerquest.com at 12:00 PM ET on June 20 to see the exact GPS coordinates of the 10 outdoor locations across popular, beloved parks. Each location will have 5 coolers waiting to be discovered, so grab some friends and some gear and start searching!

"There are two things our MTN DEW fans look forward to every summer – new limited-edition flavors and a chance to spend more time outdoors. This year, we decided to give our fans what they want by merging these two passions with this latest MTN DEW offering that's bound to fuel their outdoor adventures," said JP Bittencourt, Vice President of Marketing at MTN DEW.

The MTN DEW Cooler Quest is a continuation of the brand's efforts of celebrating the outdoors as the brand launched the MTN DEW Outdoor Gear rewards program earlier this year, which offers MTN DEW drinkers the opportunity to score an assortment of outdoor gear with the purchase of specially marked MTN DEW flavors.

To learn more about the new MTN DEW RED, WHITE & BLUE offerings and the MTN DEW Cooler Quest, follow @MountainDew on Instagram, X, and TikTok.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo Beverages North America, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on X @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Media Contacts:

Christina Boyadjian, [email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo