MTN DEW Announces Second Phase Of Outdoor Stimulus: Additional $100K To Fuel Heartlanders' Love Of Great Outdoors Through The End Of Summer

Beginning Thursday, July 23 at 9:00 AM CT, Heartlanders can once again apply for the MTN DEW Outdoor Stimulus by visiting DewOutdoors.com/Stimulus and submitting photos of their fishing and/or hunting permits from the last year (January 1, 2019 – consumer redemption date). Up to $2,000 will be available daily until the full $100,000 has been claimed, giving outdoor enthusiasts a chance to apply for reimbursement through September.

"The response to our initial Dew Outdoor Stimulus was incredible and to celebrate our continued commitment to the Heartland we are issuing an additional stimulus, giving DEW Nation another chance to apply and enjoy what they love to do during this unprecedented summer," said Julie Raheja-Perera, MTN DEW. "We love the Heartland's passion for outdoor activities like fishing and hunting so we want to help make these pursuits easier all season."

With a heritage steeped in the great outdoors, MTN DEW shares the Heartland's pride and commitment to embracing these elements by partially reimbursing licensed fishermen and hunters whose permits fund wildlife conservation, education and restoration within their Heartland states.

The additional MTN DEW Outdoor Stimulus will reimburse one permit per household up to $20 in total via Venmo or check payment. The fund opens at 9AM CT every day and closes after the first 100 people apply – first come, first serve. Full rules and regulations for the MTN DEW Outdoor Stimulus can be found at DewOutdoors.com/Stimulus . Spread the news by using the hashtag #MTNDEWStimulus. All applications are subject to permit verification as outlined in the rules.

