MTN DEW® Awards $100,000 to Twenty Outdoor Nonprofits Through the MTN DEW Grants Program

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MTN DEW® announces twenty recipients of the MTN DEW Outdoor Grants program, which awards Heartland-based outdoor organizations $100,000 in grant funds. The program kicked off in September 2020 and encouraged eligible nonprofits to apply at www.DEWOutdoors.com/Grants and share their focus on outdoor experience. Whether through wildlife conservation, environmental preservation or outdoor recreation, all nonprofits share a common goal of enhancing and protecting the great outdoors for the continuing benefit of everyone. MTN DEW's long-term goal is to assist these Heartland-based organizations in commemorating the lands we love and promoting safe outdoor participation for years to come.

Born in the Heartland and steeped in the spirit of the great outdoors, MTN DEW shares its fans' thirst for adventure and freedom. The brand first kicked off the Grants program because spending time outdoors and honoring those who support outdoor activity is more important than ever before. As a result, MTN DEW has pledged more than $300K in total support to help Heartland outdoor enthusiasts pursue their passions and celebrate the great outdoors. The MTN DEW Outdoor Grants program concludes the last phase of the 2020 MTN DEW Outdoor Stimulus platform, with more exciting activations to follow.

"In this unexpected year, MTN DEW has made it our mission to show DEW Nation that we're out here with them," said Julie Raheja-Perera, MTN DEW. "We're excited to give back to our Heartland community through the MTN DEW Outdoor Grants program and celebrate the people behind these nonprofit organizations and the selfless work they do to fuel the outdoor experience for all of us."

To receive a grant, all winning organizations either applied online or were nominated by a third party. The MTN DEW Outdoor Grants program awards a total of twenty Heartland-based nonprofits with $5,000 grants per organization. Winners include:

To learn more about the MTN DEW Outdoor Grants program, visit www.DEWOutdoors.com/Grants. Stay up-to-date on the latest by visiting www.mountaindew.com and following @MountainDew on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, and new MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com , www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

Contacts

Christina Panta / [email protected] / 703-473-6806

Anna Hellgeth / [email protected] / 847-927-5767

SOURCE PepsiCo