MTN DEW® Awards $200,000 to 40 Nonprofit Organizations That Champion the Great Outdoors

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MTN DEW® announces 40 recipients of the MTN DEW Outdoor Grants program, which awards $200,000 to organizations championing the great outdoors across the United States. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, 7.1 million more Americans enjoyed outdoor recreation in 2020 than in the year before – with a record 53% of Americans participating at least once. Recognizing the unprecedented number of people who retreat to the wilderness as the pandemic carries on, MTN DEW launched Outdoor Grants as an immediate response to support community organizations that will continue to foster and maintain this uptick in outdoor activity.

While the demand for outdoor recreation keeps rising, the pandemic is simultaneously causing funding declines or stagnancies for community organizations. To help narrow this disparity and reach even more local nonprofits impacted by funding and volunteer participation challenges than before, MTN DEW doubled the number of its Outdoor Grants from its 2020 program. Organizations and consumers applied for a chance to receive a $5,000 grant in October 2021 by sharing how they or their favorite community organizations positively impact their local outdoor spaces at www.DEWOutdoorGrants.com.

Grant recipients were selected based on their efforts to protect and preserve the outdoors and how they help people get outside – whether through outdoor conservation, participation or infrastructure initiatives. Aside from a common dedication to the outdoors, grant recipients shared various passions around education and restoration to address the recent influx in activity and the resulting effects on lakes, hunting grounds, urban outdoor spaces and more. Recipients are:

"We're proud to invest in the work of even more diverse, local organizations who are helping the great outdoors be even better for future generations," says Jill Abbott, chief marketing officer, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Central Division. "From funding trails to hosting educational clinics for women, this year's grant winners are making substantial strides to drive outdoor access and protection in their communities during a critical time."

With a heritage steeped in the great outdoors, MTN DEW has long committed to helping more Heartlanders access the great outdoors and shares their values, pride and commitment to embracing the elements and preserving their longevity. MTN DEW has donated more than $1.25 million this year to fuel outdoor passions to-date. Later in 2022, grant recipients will share how they are using their grants to take their work to the next level.

