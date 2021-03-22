MTN DEW® Brings Back Outdoor Stimulus Program With $1Million In Prizes

DEW fans nationwide are eligible for a chance to receive a $25 reimbursement on their most recent outdoor pass or license for hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and more. Alternatively, in lieu of a digital gift card, DEW Nation can choose to give their Stimulus funds to a select group of charitable organizations that protect and support the great outdoors.

"The new $1 million fund will allow more outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy an array of adventurous activities, without financial barriers. In granting DEW Nation the option to pay it forward and give their stimulus to an outdoor organization, we are empowering people to fuel the great outdoors on their own terms," says Nicole Portwood, Vice President, Marketing, MTN DEW.

Country singer and fellow outdoor enthusiast, Chase Rice , has partnered with MTN DEW to support the campaign by sharing social content that encourages DEW Nation to apply for the Outdoor Stimulus program and get outdoors.

The Outdoor Stimulus may be redeemed by submitting a photo of a 2020/2021 outdoor license or recreational pass for a chance to win a $25 digital gift card during the 12-week period. Full rules and regulations can be found at MountainDEW.com/OutdoorStimulus. Fans are encouraged to share the news using the hashtags #MTNDEWSTIMULUS and #GetOutAndDo.

