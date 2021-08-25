MTN DEW® Brings The Heat With New MTN DEW® FLAMIN' HOT® Beverage And Fashion Capsule Collection

"As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN' HOT beverage," says Matt Nielsten, Sr. Director, Marketing. "This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we're excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW."

Beginning August 31, 2021, MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT will be available exclusively on the virtual shelves of the DEW Store, while supplies last. Fans can stay up to date on the release via Instagram and Twitter.

To complement this extreme new flavor, MTN DEW and contemporary clothing brand, Broken Promises, are partnering to drop an apparel line inspired by FLAMIN' HOT. The limited collection drops via presale exclusively to subscribers on the Broken Promises' app on Friday, September 3 at 11 p.m. EST, while the official launch to the public is on Broken Promises' website on September 4 at 11 a.m. EST. The capsule collection includes shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and accessories.

There is no better way to bring sweet and spicy to life than the adorable, yet fierce grandmas that have been taking over the TikTok and Instagram scene. MTN DEW is partnering with influencers like @baddiewinkle and @GrannyCoyBundy to showcase their sweet and spicy personalities.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

About Broken Promises

Broken Promises is a lifestyle brand rooted in the expression of human emotions and tells a story of shared experiences and memories. Our products allow people to express their feelings by wearing them when sometimes it's hard to say how to feel. Broken Promises is for the wearer who typically goes unseen and unheard and has transformed from a wardrobe staple into a lifestyle and communication tool for its wearers. In a world where words mean nothing and promises are never kept, Broken Promises is something for us to look forward to.



