MTN DEW® Celebrates the Return of the Indianapolis 500 with "Project Green Means Go"

Through May 11 or until 500 qualifying messages are submitted, whichever comes first, MTN DEW is calling on racing fans in Indiana to join "Project Green Means Go" by submitting their name and messages of hope for the local Indianapolis community on mtndewgreenmeansgo.com . To submit, consumers need to register an account and navigate to "Project Green Means Go" via the navigation. Messages, in 60 characters or less, may include:

Sharing your love for Indianapolis

What about the city inspired you through the past year

Rally cries championing your Indy 500 pride

Thank you to those who kept the city going

The first 500 fans to submit their qualifying messages, as described in the Terms and Conditions, will be featured on one of 500 green flags unveiled for Indy 500 race weekend. The campaign is open to legal residents of the State of Indiana, 18+. Full Terms and Conditions can be found here.

Each valid submitted message will unlock a $40 donation to the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, and its "No One Runs On Empty" campaign, on behalf of MTN DEW, to support the frontline workers who helped those in need over the last year and fight hunger to communities in need, up to a maximum donation of $20,000. Once 500 flags are filled, the submissions will close.

The 500 MTN DEW "Project Green Means Go" flags will be unveiled in partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway at Celebration Plaza in White River State Park to kick off race weekend. INDYCAR driver Marco Andretti, who will carry the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana name and mission on his race car, will host a dedication ceremony and check presentation to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana on behalf of MTN DEW to dedicate the immersive installation to Indianapolis residents and Indy 500 fans as a reminder of strength, hope and resilience. The installation will remain in place throughout Indy 500 race weekend (May 28-30), giving fans the chance to walk the installation for inspiration and to find their messages displayed on the green flags.

"The Indy 500 race weekend has always been a weekend of celebration - for not only the drivers and the fans, but the entire Indianapolis community," said Marco Andretti, INDYCAR driver. "The return of this year's race brings back that celebration for all of us, which is why I'm excited to be partnering with a brand like MTN DEW who's bringing the fans together and is helping to make local community support to my partner Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana a priority."

"Project Green Means Go" is part of a month-long MTN DEW "Green Means Go" campaign that is charging racing fans and giving them a head start on their celebration of the Indy 500, including limited time Indy 500 MTN DEW 20 ounce bottles, exclusive content releases, retail events and daily chances to win exclusive race day gear.

Separate from "Project Green Means Go," fans can enter the program sweepstakes by scanning participating MTN DEW products on mtndewgreenmeansgo.com . Daily winners will win epic gear to rev up their race day experience and be entered in a chance to win the grand prize Ultimate Race Day Starter Kit. Fans can also submit a bonus grand prize entry by sharing a photo on social media with #MTNDEWGreenMeansGo and #Sweepstakes. Full program rules including how to enter without purchase can be found here .

"Indy 500 racing fans are important members of DEW Nation, and we are committed to fueling them as well as the resilient people that keep the communities going, especially after the tough last year," said Umi Patel, CMO, PepsiCo North Division. "With Project Green Means Go, DEW will not only celebrate the 105th Indy 500 race but also the fans and local community who helped make it happen."

