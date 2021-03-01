MTN DEW Debuts 'Lost Episode' of Bob Ross Painting Tutorial to Inspire Creativity

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MTN DEW® channels nostalgia and announces the release of a never-before-seen Bob Ross 'Lost Episode' inspired by the cultural icon's original television series, 'Joy of Painting', and created in conjunction with The Bob Ross Company. The 'Lost Episode' will premiere on YouTube on March 6 and will feature a long-form video tutorial for DEW Nation to tune in and pick up paint brushes to create "happy little droplets" upon a DEW inspired scenic canvas.

Alongside the video tutorial, fans will see this campaign come to life through :15 and :30 TVCs, inspiring all to embrace their creativity and do at their leisure, as Bob Ross would.

"Bob Ross is a legend and a cultural icon, not just for those who grew up watching him live but with a new generation of people who have come to appreciate his creativity, his democratic approach to art, his focus on love of self and the natural world, and his ability to spread joy even amidst chaos. It's an absolute honor for DEW to make this 'lost episode' for all to enjoy and try their hand a creating a masterpiece with Mr. Ross' guidance," says Nicole Portwood, Vice President, Marketing, MTN DEW.

During the YouTube Premiere, fans will have a chance to engage with other viewers in real-time through the platform's chat feature. To accompany the episode, MTN DEW has also created limited-edition Bob Ross Paint Kits which include a small blank canvas, oil paints, brushes, travel easel, custom apron and more. Exclusive kits will be distributed via a social giveaway driven by a select group of TikTok influencers following the YouTube Premiere.

Fans will have a chance to bid on the Bob Ross inspired artwork from the TVC via a virtual charity auction that will be held through a premier online auction site. Proceeds of the charity auction will be donated to a nonprofit approved by The Bob Ross Company. More details on the charity auction to come.

To watch the full long-form tutorial, enter the paint kit social giveaway or bid on Bob Ross inspired artwork, visit www.mountaindew.com for more details. Stay up-to-date on the latest MTN DEW news by following @MountainDew on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Contacts

Christina Panta / [email protected] / 703-473-6806

Jayme Mizzoni / [email protected] / 914-240-4497

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

http://www.pepsico.com

