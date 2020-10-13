MTN DEW® Fuels Fans' Love For The Outdoors With Launch Of "Recharge Retreat"

With a heritage steeped in the great outdoors, and a history of providing consumers with the re-charge they need to get out and do, MTN DEW shares its fans' thirst for adventure. 2020 may not be the year everyone expected, but MTN DEW is still committed to making it special for all of DEW Nation. That's why the brand is enhancing the outdoor experience by flipping quarantine on its head and enabling the most passionate outdoorsmen and women to re-charge with "Out Here" on a unique retreat with DEW.

Kicking off ahead of hunting and fishing season, the five spectacular retreats sprawl across the most popular hunting grounds in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and upstate New York. Each cabin includes DEW swag, a local guide to showcase all the region has to offer – and of course, a fridge full of DEW to power the adventure. By entering the MTN DEW Recharge Retreat, 350 lucky fans will also get the chance to win the latest in exclusive, DEW-branded gear.

MTN DEW Recharge Retreat dates and locations include:

Michigan , Hiawatha National Forest: November 15 – 21, 2020

, Hiawatha National Forest: – 21, 2020 New York , The Adirondacks: November 29 – December 5, 2020

, The Adirondacks: – Pennsylvania , Oil Creek State Park : November 29 – December 5, 2020

, : – Indiana , Hoosier National Park: November 18 – 24, 2020

, Hoosier National Park: – 24, 2020 Ohio , Mohican-Memorial State Forest: December 7 – 13, 2020

"We know DEW Nation has collectively struggled to enjoy the outdoor experiences they love during this challenging year – whether that's hunting, fishing, or just getting out on the lake with friends and family," said Umi Patel, CMO, PepsiCo North Division. "Recharge Retreat is all about showing our fans that DEW is right here with them to help enhance and recharge their love for the great outdoors."

As MTN DEW fuels fans' love for the outdoors, the brand is also recharging its local communities by donating $10,000 to the Wounded Heroes Hunting Camp to fund upcoming hunting trips – including several outdoor adventures in New York and Pennsylvania – allowing our Heroes to recharge and enjoy the outdoors. The non-profit is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to helping wounded combat veterans heal by getting them outdoors to hunt and fish – ultimately empowering them to do the things they love and reconnect with nature.

From October 13 – October 27, DEW Nation can "check in to get Out Here" by visiting DewRechargeRetreat.com and sharing why they love the outdoors. To participate, entrants must be eighteen years of age, and will be required to upload a current hunting or fishing license that is valid in the states of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Michigan, Indiana or Ohio. Full rules and regulations can be found HERE.

DEW Nation can stay up to date on the latest by visiting www.MountainDew.com and following @MountainDew on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

