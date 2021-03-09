MTN DEW® Fuels Outdoor Adventures by Challenging Fans to ‘Hook the Big One’

"Hook the Big One" deepens the MTN DEW brand's commitment to anglers and outdoor enthusiasts by providing consumers with the game-changing charge they need to Get Out and Do, removing barriers to enjoy the great outdoors and pursue their passions all season long.

"DEW Nation lives for the days they can spend outside - and as a brand steeped in the spirit of the great outdoors, MTN DEW shares their bold thirst for adventure," said Umi Patel, CMO, PepsiCo North Division. "Through "Hook the Big One", we're charging the outdoor experiences of our most dedicated fans with epic prizes and removing small barriers that prevent them from pursuing their passions and doing what they love."

As MTN DEW fuels fans' love for the outdoors, the brand is also backing those who serve our country and local communities with a $20,000 donation to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a non-profit organization dedicated to healing disabled veterans through the sport of fly fishing and the joy of the outdoors.

'Hook the Big One Golden Can Game'

Fans can get a head start this fishing season when they reel in a Golden Fishing Can hidden inside specially marked, outdoors-themed 12 pack cases of MTN DEW in select Northeast and Midwest regions of the U.S. From March 8, 2021 – May 31, 2021 hooking one of the fifty (50) MTN DEW Golden Fishing Cans will score fans exclusive outdoor prizes and experiences, including MTN DEW branded sweatshirts, T-shirts, coolers and spinning rods. Plus, ten (10) lucky fans will have the chance to win the ultimate jackpot: a 2021 Phoenix Bass Boat 818 Pro, with a grand prize virtual meet and greet with Pro Bass Angler Gerald Swindle.

Full rules and regulations can be found HERE.

DEW Lost Lure Insurance helps fans Get Out and Do

In time for the start of fishing season, MTN DEW is also rolling out Lost Lure Insurance to make sure that everyone who has a passion for fishing can get outside and hook the big one – no matter what. States continue to record a record number of first-time fishing licenses due to the pandemic, but whether you're an expert angler or new to fishing, the gear can get expensive.

DEW Nation can enter for a chance to receive DEW Lost Lure Insurance by tweeting a photo of their favorite fishing lure, tagging @MountainDew and using #DEWLostLureSweepstakes. MTN DEW will share a link via direct message asking fans to upload their info to enter for a chance to win.

Through DEW Lost Lure Insurance, MTN DEW will give 1,000 anglers the option to purchase new lures with a $25 DICK'S Sporting Goods gift card to help fuel their fishing adventures. One hundred (100) fans per day for ten (10) days will win.

Full rules and regulations for DEW Lost Lure Insurance can be found HERE.

To stay up to date on the latest brand news and updates follow @MountainDew on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Contacts:

Jillian Galasso

[email protected]

Salina Benitez

[email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo