Mtn Dew® Game Fuel® And Doritos® Team Up With Call Of Duty ®: Black Ops Cold War Launch, Unlocking Epic In-Game Rewards

"We're thrilled to team up with Call of Duty for the launch of Black Ops Cold War ," said Erin Chin, senior director, marketing, Mtn Dew and Mtn Dew Game Fuel. "Fans have come to expect best-in-class experiences from Dew and partnering with Activision allows us to do exactly that."

To celebrate the launch of Black Ops Cold War, earlier this month Doritos unveiled their newest flavor, Doritos Twisted Lime. These crunchy tortilla chips are the perfect combination of tangy and heat with a mouth-watering lime flavor that finishes with a kick. Doritos Twisted Lime chips are available nationwide for a limited time in exclusive Call of Duty®-themed packaging.

"Our brand fans are passionate about taking things to another level— whether it's gaming or snacking— so the launch of the action-packed Black Ops Cold War game presented the perfect moment to introduce an equally bold flavor," said Caio Correa, senior director of marketing, Doritos. "Doritos Twisted Lime brings a new lime-flavored chip that packs the same intense citrus punch consumers love and allows us to celebrate our latest partnership with Activision in a big way."

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled for global release on November 13. In addition to a thrilling campaign and a signature new Zombies mode, the next chapter of the Black Ops Multiplayer experience is defined by signature combat, deniable operations and a connected experience across platforms and generations.

Even More In-Game Rewards

Beginning October 19, players can purchase participating cans of Mtn Dew, Mtn Dew Zero Sugar, Diet Mtn Dew, Mtn Dew Game Fuel and Doritos bags for the chance to unlock epic in-game rewards. By entering codes from eligible products, gamers will automatically be entered into a weekly drawing with a grand prize of 2XP for one year. With the first purchase of select Mtn Dew Game Fuel cans and/or Doritos bag, gamers will unlock bonus in-game calling cards and a weapon charm.

Fans can choose to instantly access 2XP simply by redeeming the codes on these specially-marked packages. Codes can be redeemed by visiting www.mountaindew.com/callofduty or www.gamefuel.com/callofduty.

Along with the in-game rewards, every purchase of eligible Mtn Dew and Mtn Dew Game Fuel at Walmart and special edition MTN DEW fountain cups available for a limited time only at Speedway stores will allow players to score other major prizes – like the highly anticipated PlayStation®5 console – giving them even more fuel to power up their gameplay experience.

Even More Dedication to the Gaming Community

Since launching in 2019, Mtn Dew Game Fuel has highlighted its bold style within the world of gameplay through a steady stream of new flavor launches and gaming partnerships. Doritos likewise has a long-standing history of bringing brand fans and gamers together for unique and immersive experiences. The new collaboration with Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War underscores the ongoing mission of both brands to drive innovation and excitement in the gaming industry.

To mark the launch, Mtn Dew will also debut "Leave No DEW Behind" on November 2. The :15 TVC encourages fans to get ready to compete. On November 9, Mtn Dew Game Fuel will additionally support the campaign with digital content titled "Domination is Beautiful."

Visit Facebook.com/MountainDew to stay up-to-date on the latest and join the conversation on Twitter at @mountaindew and @GameFuel.

