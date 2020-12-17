Mtn Dew® Game Fuel® Launches Exclusive Online Shopping Experience For Gaming Enthusiasts

The exclusive product offerings on the site kick off with a limited-edition Mtn Dew Game Fuel Dr Disrespect collectible can available on the Mtn Dew Game Fuel e-shop site with purchase of any case of Game Fuel starting December 21, while supplies last.

"We're excited to bring the entire Game Fuel portfolio together to live in one dedicated place online," says Nicole Portwood, Vice President, Marketing, Mtn Dew and Mtn Dew Game Fuel. "The site will deliver a dynamic shopping experience to our fans and not only brings them the Game Fuel they know and love but unlocks an entire ecosystem of value and entertainment. We're always striving to do more for our fans and for the spaces we work and play in; the launch of our DTG site marks a pivotal next step to drive innovation in gaming for DEW."

The site will be the official home of Mtn Dew Game Fuel Victory Pass Rewards, a new program designed to keep Game Fuel in gamers' hands, and their heads in the game. By purchasing cases of Mtn Dew Game Fuel and Mtn Dew Game Fuel Zero®, gamers will have the chance to unlock epic rewards and surprises, including 2XP in the newest Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War® game, a digital fan pack + instant 10% off, 200 Twitch Bits, free product, branded water bottles and oversized mousepads. The more gamers purchase, the bigger the rewards – taking their Game Fuel loyalty to new levels.

Beginning today, fans who register for Victory Pass Rewards will be entered for a chance to win a PlayStation®5 console as well as a copy of Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War following the purchase of any case of Mtn Dew Game Fuel on GameFuel.com. No Purchase Necessary. US Residents 18+ Ends 1/31/21. Full Rules: GameFuel.com

All seven Mtn Dew Game Fuel flavors and variety packs will be available on the site – including Charged Cherry Blast, Charged Cherry Burst, Charged Original DEW, Charged Tropical Strike and Charged Orange Storm. Mtn Dew Game Fuel Zero is available in Charged Raspberry Lemonade and Charged Watermelon Shock. Just like the regular formula that gamers know and love, Mtn Dew Game Fuel Zero contains theanine and caffeine, which together have been shown to improve accuracy and alertness.

Visit the new site at gamefuel.com. Plus, check out Mtn Dew Game Fuel on Facebook and Instagram. To stay up-to-date on the latest, join the conversation on Twitter at @GameFuel.

About MTN DEW GAME FUEL

MTN DEW® GAME FUEL® is the first beverage in the PepsiCo portfolio designed just for gamers. The beverage, developed in partnership with professional and elite amateur gamers, includes ingredients shown to improve accuracy and alertness. MTN DEW GAME FUEL cans feature unique resealable technology and a tactile grip, to keep the beverage fresh and hardware dry. The beverage, formerly known as MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is available in five game-winning flavors: Charged Cherry Blast, Charged Cherry Burst, Charged Original DEW®, Charged Tropical Strike and Charged Orange Storm. MTN DEW GAME FUEL also offers a Zero Sugar option in two flavors - Charged Raspberry Lemonade and Charged Watermelon Shock. For more information, follow on Twitter @gamefuel.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, and MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

CALL OF DUTY and CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.

"PlayStation" is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC is not an administrator or sponsor of this promotion.

Contact:

Salina Benitez

[email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo