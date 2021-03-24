MTN DEW® Gives Indiana Pacers Fans the Chance to Design Myles Turner’s Shoes with Kick It On The Court Sneaker Design Contest

From March 24 - April 7, DEW Nation and Pacers Nation can submit designs to DEWKickItOnTheCourt.com for a chance to design custom kicks with Myles Turner and Sierato. To participate, entrants must be eighteen (18) years of age and are required to upload original artwork showcasing their passion for Indianapolis and its hometown team. Entries will be judged by how the designs showcase hometown pride, creativity and originality by a judging panel that includes Myles Turner and Sierato. The winning fan will collaborate on the final design with Turner and Sierato and receive a pair of signed custom sneakers that match the shoes Myles sports on the court.

"Indiana is an important market for the DEW brand, and we have several longstanding community and sports partnerships, especially around basketball, that help bring us even closer to our local fans and consumers," says Umi Patel, CMO, PepsiCo North Division. "Fans are at the heart and soul of Indiana basketball, and we know that the past year has been challenging for them to enjoy the game they love. In the true spirit of MTN DEW, 'Kick it on the Court' is our way of putting our badass fans back at the forefront and giving them the chance to have a big presence on gameday, while continuing to make an impact in the community through our fans and team partnerships."

To fuel the Indiana basketball community further MTN DEW is donating 100 pairs of sneakers to local Indianapolis High School men's and women's basketball teams to assist their game and fuel their bold presence on the court.

"When I first heard about how the MTN DEW 'Kick It On The Court' contest would give one Pacers fan the opportunity to see their design on Myles Turner's sneakers this season, I knew I had to be part of the project," says Sierato. "Despite the current challenges of being a basketball fan, MTN DEW is finding unique ways to elevate fans' passion for the game and bring them courtside. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the winning artist for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

All entries for the MTN DEW Kick It On The Court design contest must be received by 11:59 PM CT on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 via DEWKickItOnTheCourt.com and submitting their original design by .JPEG, .PDF, .TIF or .PNG. By entering the MTN DEW Kick it on the Court contest, five (5) additional fans will also get the chance to win a signed Myles Turner jersey. For full rules, contest criteria and to learn more about the MTN DEW Kick It On The Court sneaker design contest, visit DEWKickItOnTheCourt.com/Rules.

To learn more about the MTN DEW Kick it on the Court program, visit DEWKickItOnTheCourt.com. Stay up-to-date on the latest by visiting www.mountaindew.com, follow @MountainDew on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and use #KickItOnTheCourt for design inspiration.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com , www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

