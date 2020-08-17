MTN DEW Giving Away the Keys to a Brand-New Ford Bronco and Epic Adventures to Help Fans "Claim the Outdoors" After Months of Being Stuck Inside

During a summer of indoor activities, people all over the country have been yearning for the outdoor experiences they traditionally love so much. DEW surveyed their consumers and found fans traditionally spent their time with motorsports, hiking, fishing, and biking, so to celebrate fans interests and give them the opportunity to safely enjoy their favorite activities, "Claim the Outdoors" was born. With outdoors time more meaningful than ever, DEW is ready to celebrate all DEW Nation outdoor activities.

Starting today, August 17 all you have to do is scan the QR code at retail or enter at DewClaimTheOutdoors.com for a chance at epic, one of a kind prizing. Then, go on social media and share a picture or video of how you #ClaimtheOutdoors.

"DEW fans are known for their energy and passion for the outdoors, which is why we wanted to bring this program to life," said Chauncey Hamlett, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division). "By creating incredible prizing based on our consumer habits, we're getting right to their passion points to celebrate a fun, exciting and safe way to return to the outdoor experiences we value most."

Prizing includes:

Grand Prize: 2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend 2 Door, courtesy of Preston Automotive Group, with a year's worth of Dew presented by #1 country duo LOCASH

First Prize: 4 Day, 3 Night Guided Grand Canyon Hike for Two

Second Prize: Tickets to a race with race car driver Chase Elliott

Third Prize: One on One Fishing experience with Bassmaster Gerald Swindle

Additional Prizes: Outdoor gear including mountain bikes; fishing rods, and more

Visit DewClaimTheOutdoors.com for additional prizing details and full rules for entry.

Thirsty for more? DEW Nation can stay up to date on the latest by visiting www.mountaindew.com and by following @MountainDew on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About MTN DEW:

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW ICE™, MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW PITCH BLACK®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MOUNTAIN DEW WHITE OUT®, MTN DEW® Label Series and new MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo:

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

http://www.pepsico.com

