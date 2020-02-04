MTN DEW® Introduces "MTN DEW® Zone" - The First Significant Change To The NBA 3-Point Contest Since 1986

MTN DEW is bringing the "MTN DEW Zone" to NBA All-Star 2020 along with the return of hoops culture hub, MTN DEW Courtside Studios. The weekend long celebration gives fans exclusive access to all things music and style, and brings a variety of NBA and WNBA players, legends, musicians and personalities to the Courtside Studios space – including headline performances by rapper Dave East and more.

"As a longtime partner of the NBA, we're excited to test athletes' limits like no other contest has done before," said Erin Chin, Senior Director, Marketing, MTN DEW. "The fans are accustomed to bold players making bold shots all season long, therefore, this new addition of the "MTN DEW Zone," six-feet beyond the arc is the perfect addition to complement the contest."

MTN DEW will unleash a number of interactive consumer-facing events during NBA All-Star 2020, including:

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

In its sophomore year as a sponsor of the 3-point contest, MTN DEW collaborated with the NBA to introduce the first significant change to the competition since its inception in 1986 - with the addition of the "MTN DEW Zone." As a brand committed to championing the power of doing, MTN DEW brings game-changing charge to the weekend's highly anticipated 3-point contest, part of State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night.

MTN DEW Zone enhancements include:

Spalding NBA Official MTN DEW Branded Green Ball: Players will test their range by shooting a total of two special Green MTN DEW basketballs from 29' 9" from the rim - 6 feet behind the current 3-point line

Point Value: Each made shot from the "MTN DEW Zone" is worth 3 points, increasing the maximum points earnings from 40 to 46 each round

Time: a 10-second time increase applied to each round, making the total round times 1:10

Players including the defending champion, other previous champions, and seven of the current top 10 in three-point conversions will compete in the two-round, timed competition – the player with the highest score at the end will be named the winner.

"The 3-point shot has transformed the way basketball is played and is the most exciting element of today's game," said Justin Toman, Head of Sports Marketing, PepsiCo."More and more players are mastering their 3-point shot, some from well behind the arc. Working closely with our partners at the NBA, MTN DEW has evolved the 3-point contest to capture the thrill of the deep shot and give fans a faster, more exciting experience."

MTN DEW Courtside Studios:

For the third consecutive year, MTN DEW Courtside Studios will bring together some of the biggest NBA superstars and personalities to showcase their off-the-court lifestyle. The one-of-a-kind pop-up experience serves as a hub for all things MTN DEW, and treats fans to a series of experiential activations, including:

Athlete Appearances: DEW will host NBA athletes to the stage for games, interviews and surprises.

DEW will host NBA athletes to the stage for games, interviews and surprises. Music: Headlining music performances by Dave East and sets from DJ Austin Millz and DJ Mike P - spinning fan favorites throughout the weekend.

Headlining music performances by and sets from DJ Austin Millz and DJ Mike P - spinning fan favorites throughout the weekend. Fashion: Lucky fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on the limited-edition All-Star capsule collection from DEW x RSVP Gallery.

Lucky fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on the limited-edition All-Star capsule collection from DEW x RSVP Gallery. Meet the Makers Series: Panel discussions bringing fans closer than courtside with Chicago designers and artists such as Louis De Guzman , Blue the Great and more – discussing the future of fashion, art and basketball culture.

Panel discussions bringing fans closer than courtside with designers and artists such as , Blue the Great and more – discussing the future of fashion, art and basketball culture. MTN DEW Limited Edition Player Mini Cans: Fans can score limited-edition MTN DEW Mini Cans featuring DEW roster members A'ja Wilson , Joel Embiid and Zion Williamson .

But it won't stop there, as MTN DEW will leave its mark throughout Chicago with a full takeover of the Morgan Green Line station and three MTN DEW wrapped trains.

MTN DEW x Ruffles Court at Bleacher Report All-Star Event

For the second year in a row, MTN DEW is teaming up with Ruffles at the Bleacher Report All-Star Event. Building on the Ruffles presenting partnership of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, on Sunday, February 16, fans can watch the MTN DEW x Ruffles Ballers Ball – featuring NBA legends, hip hop artists and off-the-court influencers. Fans in attendance, can also experience hoops culture through a custom built MTN DEW x Ruffles lounge-featuring a virtual reality 3-Point game and locker room photo opportunities.

Visit https://www.mountaindew.com/products for product information and www.mountaindew.com/courtsidestudios for information on MTN DEW Courtside Studios and a full schedule of events during NBA All-Star 2020. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @mountaindew by using #MTNDEW.

Jayme Mizzoni

Jayme.Mizzoni@pepsico.com

Simon Landon

SLandon@golin.com

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW ICE®, MTN DEW KICKSTART®, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW PITCH BLACK®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MOUNTAIN DEW WHITE OUT®, MTN DEW® Label Series and new MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About NBA All-Star 2020

NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago will bring together the most talented and passionate players in the league's history for a global celebration of the game. The 69th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center, will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 18th consecutive year, marking Turner Sports' 35th year of NBA All-Star coverage. The United Center will also host Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 14 and State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 15. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles on Feb. 14 and the NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day presented by AT&T on Feb. 15 will take place at Wintrust Arena.

SOURCE PepsiCo

