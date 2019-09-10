MTN DEW®, MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL® And DORITOS® Join Activision To Celebrate Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravo six, going dark. MTN DEW, MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL and DORITOS today are joining forces with Activision's celebrated Call of Duty franchise, in time for the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®. As part of the groundbreaking program, players will be able to unlock in-game rewards inside Modern Warfare with the purchase of any participating MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL, MTN DEW or DORITOS products, simply by entering unique codes found on the packaging. The excitement kicks off on Sept. 14 with a livestreamed, competitive event – the MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL Celebrity PRO-AM. This special pre-release exhibition pairs gaming professionals with celebrities in an adrenaline-inducing experience that highlights the new 2v2 game mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Activision just ahead of the hugely anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare release," said Erin Chin, Senior Director, Marketing, Mountain Dew and MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL. "We put a stake in the ground when we launched Game Fuel last year, and we're excited to continue delivering one-of-a-kind experiences, like this month's PRO-AM with Modern Warfare - sure to be one of the most exciting games of the year."

"This dynamic collaboration is a best-in-class example of the power of PepsiCo's food and beverage portfolio coming to life for consumers on one of the world's largest stages," said Leslie Vesper, Senior Director, Marketing, Doritos. "Doritos and DEW are known for providing players with unique ways to access exclusive gaming experiences, and now we're taking this to a new level by working closely with Activision for Modern Warfare."

Published by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled for global release Oct. 25. The game delivers an epic re-imagining of one of the most iconic and thrilling video game properties in history, Modern Warfare.

Even More Rewards: Unlock Double XP with Purchase

From Oct. 6 through Dec. 31, Modern Warfare gamers will be able to unlock 2XP** with codes found on participating DORITOS packs, MTN DEW and DIET MTN DEW as well as MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL re-sealable cans. Beginning Oct. 6, codes can be redeemed by visiting www.mountaindew.com/callofduty, www.gamefuel.com/callofduty or www.doritos.com/callofduty.

Additionally, with the first purchase of select MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL coded products, gamers will receive their own #VictoryInACan - with access to an exclusive operator skin (timed exclusive until 12/31/2019.) Packaging will also display sleek Call of Duty: Modern Warfare inspired graphics. Players can purchase specially marked products across select retail partners.

Even More Access: The MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL Celebrity PRO-AM

On Sept. 14, MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL will bring together some of the top names in music, sports and entertainment for the first-ever Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PRO-AM tournament. Taking place at the Thunder Esports Center in Long Beach, CA - the PRO-AM will pair well-known gamers such as Shroud, H3CZ and Aydan with NBA athletes like D'Angelo Russell (Golden State Warriors) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), as well as actress Ajiona Alexus (Light as a Feather, 13 Reasons Why, Empire). Players will be able to try out a series of traditional 6v6 multiplayer matches, as well as the game's intense new Gunfight 2v2 mode, more than a month before the epic title's Oct. 25 release. Gunfight 2v2 mode is an epic evolution of Call of Duty's famed overall multiplayer that players can quickly jump in and out of, streamlining battles for a thrillingly intense gameplay experience. The winning team will receive a prize of $25,000 to donate toward their choice of a participating charity; the secondary charity will also receive a $10,000 donation:

The Call of Duty Endowment - The world's leading non-profit funding the placement of US and UK military veterans into high quality civilian careers. To date, the Endowment has funded the placement of more than 60,000 veterans into jobs with a goal of 100,000 placements by 2024.

- The world's leading non-profit funding the placement of US and UK military veterans into high quality civilian careers. To date, the Endowment has funded the placement of more than 60,000 veterans into jobs with a goal of 100,000 placements by 2024. The AbleGamers Charity - The leading charity creating opportunities that enable play, in order to combat social isolation, foster inclusive communities, and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.

To ensure fans don't miss a second of the heart-pumping showdown, the event will be livestreamed across Twitch, Facebook and Twitter on Sept. 14 at 12pm PT. DEW Nation can tune in to cheer on their favorites and watch the teams face off on the (digital) battlefield by visiting https://www.twitch.tv/callofduty.

Even More Options: Introducing the Newest MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL Flavor

MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is committed to providing players with more options than ever before to #LVLUPTHEGAME. In addition to its four existing offerings, the brand is also introducing a new, limited-time edition flavor – Charged Orange Storm. The portfolio contains ingredients shown to improve accuracy and alertness, coupled with next-gen hardware, like a no-slip grip that mirrors the sensory design of gaming accessories.

Consumers can uncover Call of Duty Operator rewards across five game-winning MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL flavors: Charged Cherry Blast, Charged Cherry Burst, Charged Original DEW, Charged Tropical Strike and Charged Orange Storm. They can also pick up participating DORITOS packs in Cool Ranch, Nacho Cheese, Spicy Nacho, Flamin' Hot Nacho and other flavors. Participating MTN DEW beverages include original and diet 12oz. cans, 20 oz. bottles, as well as a new 16oz Alumitek bottle - created especially for this partnership.

Visit Facebook.com/MountainDew, and Facebook.com/DORITOS to stay up to date on the latest, and join the conversation on Twitter at @mountaindew, @DORITOS and @GameFuel.

*The Mountain Dew: Calling Card, Mountain Dew Alumitek: Weapon Charm, Mountain Dew Amp Game Fuel: Operator Skin and Doritos: Watch will be exclusive from October 1, 2019 until December 30, 2019.

**Limit 1 hr 2XP per day, 40 hrs total, applies to all 2XP redemptions for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (not limited to this promotion). 2XP valid in full game Multiplayer mode only; use in other modes may be restricted. Internet connection required.

About MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL®

MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL® is the first beverage in the PepsiCo portfolio designed just for gamers. The beverage, developed in partnership with professional and elite amateur gamers, includes ingredients shown to improve accuracy and alertness. MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL cans feature unique resealable technology and a tactile grip, helping keep the beverage fresh and hardware dry. The beverage is available in five game-winning flavors: Charged Cherry Blast, Charged Cherry Burst, Charged Original DEW®, Charged Tropical Strike and Charged Orange Storm. For more information, follow on Twitter @gamefuel.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW ICE™, MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW PITCH BLACK®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MOUNTAIN DEW WHITE OUT® and MTN DEW® Label Series. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About DORITOS

DORITOS believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. DORITOS is one of the many brands that makes up Frito-Lay North America, the $16 billion convenient foods business unit of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

SOURCE PepsiCo

