MTN DEW® Pays Homage To Fans With First-Ever Cookbook For Brand's 80th Birthday

"The relationship between MTN DEW and our fandom is the most exciting partnership, and we've continued to draw inspiration from these amazing people and to try to pay back the love they show us every single day," says Nicole Portwood, Vice President, Marketing, MTN DEW." Our fans have been creating delicious, outrageous, and genuinely mind-blowing recipes with MTN DEW for years. In many ways, this is the long-overdue love letter to those beautiful edible creations and the people behind them. We're honored to share these recipes with the world in our first-ever curated cookbook!"

The Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes everything fans need to easily kick their mornings, days and nights into high gear, including:

Bada$$ Breakfasts: DEW lovers can whip up fluffy green short-stacks and iconic green eggs and ham that are worth getting out of bed for.

Dippin' with DEW: MTN DEW salsas and BBQ sauces will be the real MVPs of any dish.

DEW Does Dinner: Seriously epic entrees like MTN DEW ® CODE RED® Brisket and MTN DEW LIVEWIRE® Brined Turkey will have you calling for seconds.

Satisfying Sides: With snacks like Jalapeño Poppers and MTN DEW infused pickles, now you'll never have to choose between your go-to party sides and a can of MTN DEW ever again.

Dang Good Desserts: If you thought you loved desserts before, wait until you try the MTN DEW Cherry and Cranberry Pomegranate Fruitcake.

Liquid Legends: Discover twists on classic cocktails and bold, new creations like MTN DEW Slushies and Electric Lemonade that'll have you chilling out and slurping up.

In addition, the cookbook features a special collaboration with PepsiCo snack, Cheetos®! The green mozzarella bites are crusted in Cheetos® Crunchy Flamin' Hot® crumbs for an unforgettable flavor.

The MTN DEW® Cookbook will be available to novice and expert chefs alike for a limited time only at a suggested retail price of $30 on the newly launched DEW Store (https://store.mountaindew.com/) the week of November 16. Plus, diehard DEW fans can get advanced notice of when the cookbook is up for sale by joining DEW Nation HQ, the ultimate fan destination for all things DEW.

Fans can share their epic creations on social media with the hashtag #MTNDEWCookbook and tag @mountaindew for the chance to be featured on the brand's Instagram.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, and MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

