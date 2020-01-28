MTN DEW® Proves That MTN DEW® Zero Sugar is "As Good As The Original" With Super Bowl Ad That Reimagines Classic Movie, The Shining

"DEW launched a Zero Sugar product for the first time ever this January and we're using our Super Bowl spot to tell fans it's 'As Good As the Original, Maybe Even Better.' We partnered with two major Hollywood actors to help us tell that story on one of the world's biggest stages," said Erin Chin, Senior Director, Marketing, MTN DEW. "We hope fans will enjoy the unexpected humor and fantastic casting. Tracee and Bryan had incredible chemistry and the energy on set was dynamic."

"Heeeere's MTN DEW Zero!"

Watch Bryan Cranston as Jack Torrance, and Tracee Ellis Ross as his wife, Wendy Torrance in the MTN DEW Zero Sugar Super Bowl commercial HERE. Both actors brought their comedic persona to the ad, with the intent of bringing laughs to a scene that has terrorized audiences for decades. This modernized MTN DEW version of the story, further showcased how some things really can be as good as the original.

Audiences first saw a hint of the creative through a teaser posted on MTN DEW Instagram (watch HERE), with a fresh take on The Shining's ominous typewriter scene.

The 30-second ad was first revealed on Instagram by Tracee Ellis Ross.

MTN DEW to Dominate the "Second Screen" During the Game

Surrounding the big game, MTN DEW is bringing elements from the TV commercial to consumers through Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

On February 2 , the brand is introducing an iconic character from the film to star in social content. Tony, Danny's invisible friend who talks to him through his finger, will take center-stage in various Super Bowl commentary and conversations through Instagram stories. DEW NATION and fans of The Shining will be able to follow along on social with the hashtags #MTNDEWZeroSugar and #TheShining.

Tony is not the only character from The Shining to make a special cameo, MTN DEW-style. Meet: the twins.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the brand will launch an augmented reality Snapchat filter allowing fans to superimpose themselves into the twins scene in the DEW commercial, which makes reference to the famed and creepy twins from The Shining. Fans across the nation can thrill their followers with the filter, which will launch and be available on game day and beyond.

Fans across the nation can thrill their followers with the filter, which will launch and be available on game day and beyond. Lastly, The Shining twins live on in popular culture as memes and MTN DEW will tap into their notoriety with a TikTok initiative native to the platform. The #AsGoodAsTheOG Challenge will make creative use of the "twin" tool and dance challenge to rally TikTok-ers to participate.

MTN DEW will make a charitable contribution, matched by Bryan Cranston, to FilmAid, a 501C3 organization, that harnesses the power of film to inform, educate and inspire vulnerable communities around the world.

MTN DEW Zero Sugar

MTN DEW Zero Sugar is a great-tasting beverage that offers fans all the bold charge and flavor of the original MTN DEW, now with zero sugar. The thirst-quenching beverage is arguably As Good As the Original, Maybe Even Better. It is available for purchase across retail stores nationwide.

Fans can watch the full Super Bowl spot on MTN DEW social channels and follow the conversation online @MountainDew. Additionally, a 60-second version of the commercial will be released via the MTN DEW YouTube channel after the Super Bowl - https://www.youtube.com/user/MountainDew.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW ICE™, MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW PITCH BLACK®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MOUNTAIN DEW WHITE OUT®, MTN DEW® Label Series and new MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

THE SHINING and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s20)

