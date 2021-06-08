MTN DEW® Transports Fans To Baja Island With Two New MTN DEW Baja Blast® Flavors, A Baja Room Spray Collection, And Tons of New Merch

Baja Flash delivers the flavor you love with a tropical kick of pineapple and coconut

delivers the flavor you love with a tropical kick of pineapple and coconut Baja Punch is a twist of punch with hints of orange, cherry and pineapple

is a twist of punch with hints of orange, cherry and pineapple Plus, stop by Taco Bell® for an exciting new frozen experience in the form of the Baja Colada Freeze, a frozen slushy drink featuring the unique taste of Baja Blast blended with smooth, sweet tropical cream. It's like a Piña Colada met a Baja Blast and found a whole new way to Baja

But why stop there?

Win It

MTN DEW is committed to making this a summer to remember by kicking off 100 Days of Baja, which will offer DEW Nation daily rewards for a full 100 days via 100daysofbaja.com, culminating in a $100,000 grand prize giveaway.

Smell It

Plus, for a limited time and only available on the DEW Store, later this June, MTN DEW is debuting its first-ever room spray collection, Baja Island: Summer Room Scents by MTN DEW, featuring three scents inspired by Baja Blast, Flash and Punch. The collection offers a uniquely DEW sensory experience, transporting fans to Baja Island and surrounding them with the scintillating scents of a Baja Summer.

Wear It

But it wouldn't be a true Baja Summer without some merch. Not only will fans be able to taste and smell Baja, they'll also be able to wear it. Taco Bell is dropping an exclusive apparel line inspired by the new Baja Colada Freeze and designed by streetwear and sneaker brand, BAIT. The drop will be coming soon, exclusively on the NTWRK app.

Drink It, Win it, Smell it, Wear It - Baja Blast is set to take over the summer with a one-of-a-kind, immersive lifestyle experience.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

