Mtn Dew® Transports Fans to the World of Mtn Dew Major Melon™ with First-of-its-Kind Super Bowl Ad

"This year, we're bringing our newest flavor, Major Melon, to the Super Bowl and we're pushing creative boundaries in a way that puts fans at the core of the concept," says Nicole Portwood, vice president, marketing, Mtn Dew. "We're excited about our partnership with the one-and-only John Cena to show the world how Mtn Dew Major Melon takes flavor to the extreme."

"LIFE-CHANGING FLAVOR"

The commercial, which will air during the first half of the big game, takes fans to the extreme - as Mtn Dew introduces the wacky world of Major Melon featuring hundreds, thousands, maybe even millions of Mtn Dew Major Melon bottles. Fans will have to watch the commercial closely - or maybe even multiple times - for a chance to win big, because the first person* to correctly count and Tweet the exact number of Mtn Dew Major Melon bottles in the ad could win $1 million dollars.

"I've been a DEW drinker for many years, so I was beyond excited to get the call to be a part of the Mtn Dew Major Melon Super Bowl commercial," says John Cena, actor, WWE Superstar and television host. "Commercials play an important role during the big game and I have a feeling fans are going to go nuts for this one. The Mtn Dew Major Melon commercial is truly a life changing opportunity for one lucky fan."

Fans can tune in during the big game to watch the premiere of the Major Melon commercial and will have three attempts to give counting Major Melon bottles their best shot. Who knows, they could become a millionaire*!

*See abbreviated Promotion Rules below and visit LifeChangingDew.com for complete Official Rules.

DEW GOES PINK

During the Big Game, Mtn Dew is taking engagement to the extreme by bringing this one-of-a-kind challenge to the epicenter of game day social conversation: Twitter. DEW Nation will be able to follow along on Twitter with the hashtag #MTNDEWMAJORMELON as the brand brings elements from the commercial - including John Cena - to life for fans. This includes unique and personalized engagement tactics - getting fans amped to count Mtn Dew Major Melon bottles for their chance to win a truly "life changing" prize of $1 million dollars

After the commercial premieres, fans can watch the full Super Bowl spot on MTN DEW social channels and follow the conversation online at twitter.com/mountaindew. Visit LifeChangingDew.com for more information.

MTN DEW MAJOR MELON

Mtn Dew Major Melon is a new thirst-quenching offering that takes flavor to the extreme. Made for those who embrace fearlessness and fun times in life, this marquee addition to the brand's beverage portfolio features the great flavor of watermelon with a DEW twist. Mtn Dew Major Melon – also available in a Zero Sugar variety - is the first permanent flavor offering in more than a decade and is available nationwide now.

ABBREVIATED PROMOTION RULES

NO PURCH. NEC. Begins when Sponsor Tweets this commercial on Sponsor's timeline at https://Twitter.com/MountainDew (but no earlier than 2/7/21) and ends when a verifiable entrant Tweets the correct number of whole Mtn Dew Major Melon bottles that appear in this commercial - or 3/31/21, whichever comes first. Winner must be verified. Subject to complete Official Rules, at LifeChangingDEW.com. Open to legal res of the 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ in NE & AL). To Enter, visit Twitter.com/MountainDew. Sponsor: Pepsi-Cola Company, 1111 Westchester Avenue, White Plains, New York, NY 10604. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this promotion in any way.

ABOUT MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

