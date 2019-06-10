MTS Logistics, NYC-Based National Logistics Provider, Raises Over $50,000 for Autism Awareness with 9th Annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism

With sponsors that included Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Turkish Airlines, Godiva, Orient Star Transport, among others, MTS Logistics raised more than double 2018's total fundraising haul of nearly $22,000. Over 165 bikers participated in this year's event.

Proceeds from this year's Bike Tour event were donated to New York-based charity Spectrum Works, which works to provide job training and employment opportunities to young adults with autism. MTS Logistics has partnered with Spectrum Works over nearly a decade to help fight autism awareness through its annual Bike Tour event.

MTS Logistics thanks all sponsors of our 9th Annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism, which included Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Turkish Airlines, Godiva, Orient Star Transport, Hapag-Lloyd, MTS Istanbul, MTS Izmir, Monarch Group, Portx, Boucher + Co, Pacific Green Trucking, Ferrum International, Tricon, Snetor USA, Buttura & Gherardi, and Hilson Management Corporation.

Thank you to each participant who biked for a great cause across New York City. Bikers included MTS Logistics employees, family, friends, steamship line representatives, shippers, importers and exporters, custom brokers, and more. With beautiful weather on Saturday, June 8th, bikers enjoyed a delicious lunch in Brighton Beach before biking back to Manhattan on the final leg of the Bike Tour.

Sedat Saka, President of MTS Logistics, had this to say: "Thanks to every company and participant who came together for the cause of autism awareness, we exceeded our goal of raising $50,000 and made a lasting impact on autism awareness. For that success, I am grateful to everyone who participated in this great event. MTS Logistics is proud to make a difference now, over the past eight years, and in the future."

Founded in 2000 and based in New York, MTS Logistics is a freight forwarding agent delivering logistical solutions to a global clientele through our partnership with a web of experienced and trusted international offices. Over the last 18 years, we have provided highly-efficient cargo services for a variety of industries including petrochemical, manufacturing, and more.

