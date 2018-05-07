MTS Logistics, with Support from Top Multinational Companies, Raises Autism Awareness through 8th Annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism

Event sponsors include MSC, Godiva, Orient Star Transport, MTS Istanbul, MTS Izmir, Pacific Green Trucking, EFL India, Sino Connections Logistics, Maersk, Livingston International, INTTRA, and Polymerline.

The largest biking event in the logistics and transportation industry, the annual event helps spread awareness of autism and assists in the fight against it. Over the last 7 years, MTS Logistics has held the event as a healthy and fun way to raise awareness of a great cause.

All proceeds raised will be donated to Spectrum Works, a unique nonprofit that provides job training and employment to young adults with autism by building inclusive workforces at its partner companies.

Each participant will be provided a bike if needed, a biking jersey, and a bottle of water. They will receive a box of chocolates courtesy of MTS Logistics customer and gold sponsor Godiva. There will be a complimentary healthy brunch at Volna Café in Brooklyn, courtesy of MTS Logistics. The company will hold a raffle to give away a grand prize - a new bike, and an additional prize of two Fit-Bits.

Sedat Saka, President of MTS Logistics said, "We contributed to a great cause over the last 7 years and look forward to continuing to make a difference in 2018. I would like to thank all of our sponsors who have helped us raise over $21,500. MTS Logistics is dedicated to giving back, and we hope to see everyone at this year's event."

If you would like to donate to the cause of autism awareness, you can make an individual donation at this page. All donations will go directly to Spectrum Works.

For more information about the 8th Annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism, please visit MoreThanShipping.com. To participate, email marketing@mtsnyc.com. The deadline to notify the company of your participation is Friday, May 25, 2018.

About MTS Logistics

Founded in 2000 and based in New York, MTS Logistics is a freight forwarding agent delivering logistical solutions to a global clientele through our partnership with a web of experienced and trusted international offices. Over the last 17 years, we have provided highly-efficient cargo services for a variety of industries including petrochemical, manufacturing, and more.

CONTACT: Gerard Boucher, 1-212-390-1403, gerard.boucher@boucherco.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mts-logistics-with-support-from-top-multinational-companies-raises-autism-awareness-through-8th-annual-bike-tour-with-mts-for-autism-300643709.html

SOURCE MTS Logistics

Related Links

http://www.morethanshipping.com

