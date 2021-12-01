MTTI partners with Evergreen to manufacture EvaThera platform of radiopharmaceuticals

WEST CHESTER, Pa. and SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI) and Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc., today announced an agreement in which Evergreen will manufacture MTTI's EvaThera™ platform of radiopharmaceuticals.

The EvaThera™ platform is a new generation of Evans blue-based molecules with strong affinity for albumin, which extends the blood half-life of the radiopharmaceutical, potentially leading to improved outcomes. MTTI's leading pipeline candidates are both Lu-177 based radiotherapeutics: EBTATE, targeting neuroendocrine and other SSTR2 expressing tumors, and EBRGD, targeting integrin expressing cancers like glioblastoma multiforme.

"The Evergreen team brings deep experience in manufacturing and nationwide distribution of Lu-177 products. This agreement is key to a robust and reliable supply in North America for our upcoming clinical trials and beyond," said Chris Pak, President & CEO of MTTI.

Evergreen will manufacture MTTI clinical supplies from its newly commissioned facility in Springfield, NJ and will leverage the team's broad experience with Lu-177 based radiotherapeutics by providing comprehensive supply chain management from isotope sourcing to drug delivery at the clinical trial site.

"We are very pleased to support MTTI by providing quality GMP manufacturing for their very promising platform of products. The technology behind the EvaThera™ platform has the potential to make a meaningful improvement in the lives of patients," said James Cook, President & CEO of Evergreen.

About Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI)

Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage biotech company, developing targeted radiotherapeutics for rare cancers. Our lead platform technology is owned under an exclusive worldwide license to commercialize Evans blue (EB) platform patents from NIH. This transformative technology has applications in several cancers overexpressing somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2), like Hürthle Cell Thyroid Carcinoma. The company is committed to building value by acquiring and translating innovative radiotherapeutic and imaging assets to improve human health, reduce healthcare costs and reward stakeholders. MTTI expects to orchestrate multiple clinical trials in 2022. For more information: www.mtarget.com; www.evathera.com.

About Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc.

Evergreen Theragnostics, established in 2019, is a leading US-based radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). With a state-of-the-art global GMP facility, Evergreen provides highly reliable manufacturing services for therapeutic and centrally distributed diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, from early development through commercialization. The company was founded by a team that brings a strong track record in theragnostic radiopharmaceutical commercialization, manufacturing process development, and regulatory affairs management. For more information, please visit www.evergreentgn.com.

