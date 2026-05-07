M&T/Wilmington Trust CIO Tony Roth Announces Retirement

Leads Wilmington Trust's Investment Advisory team and author of its signature annual thought leadership piece -- the "Capital Markets Forecast"

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust Chief Investment Officer, Anthony "Tony" Roth, announced today that he plans to retire from the organization, effective December 31, 2026.

Roth joined Wilmington Trust in 2014 as CIO and was named to the post for parent company M&T Bank in late 2025. In his years at the organization, he has built a seasoned asset management team defined by differentiated investment solutions, dedication to portfolio performance and thought leadership, and an unwavering commitment to delivering skillful service to clients.

"Over the many years we have worked together at M&T, I have deeply appreciated Tony's leadership, partnership and lasting impact," said M&T Bank Chairman and CEO René Jones. "As he begins his retirement, I want to thank him for his significant contributions to our clients and our organization, and to wish him continued success in his next chapter."

Roth has created and championed Wilmington Trust's investment philosophy and approach – providing strategic leadership across the investment process, economic and market communications and asset management. Under his leadership, the company has strengthened its ability to navigate complex markets while keeping focused on clients' long-term financial goals.

A graduate of Brown University, Roth earned his JD from Harvard University Law School. He also completed a graduate tax law program at the Sorbonne in Paris before starting his career at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, the international law firm. He moved from law to wealth management, working at firms including Sanford C. Bernstein, Bear Stearns, UBS and J.P. Morgan. He also spent several years running a large NYC family office.

Roth is a widely recognized and trusted voice in the investment industry, representing Wilmington Trust with clarity and credibility. He has routinely appeared on CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio, and across the financial press. Roth has also been a regular guest lecturer at several major universities -- including Columbia and Stanford.

His broad expertise spans the economy and financial markets, and he has a strong grounding in both global and geopolitical issues. This has especially been seen in Wilmington Trust's signature piece of annual thought leadership – "Capital Markets Forecast" – which he created and authored every year.

"Knowing Tony, the next chapter of his life is going to be equally exciting and worth watching. Please join me in thanking him for the critical contributions he has made to the business and wishing him well," said Lisa Roberts, Head of Wealth Management at Wilmington Trust.

M&T has launched a search for Roth's successor. He will remain in his post up to his retirement date and will play an important role in supporting a smooth transition.

ABOUT M&T BANK

M&T Bank is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, NY. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients internationally.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Patrick Fitzgibbons, Senior Public Relations Manager, Wilmington Trust, [email protected]

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), Wilmington Trust Asset Management, LLC (WTAM), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the sale of any financial product. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the suitability of investment strategies based on their objectives, financial situations, and particular needs. There is no assurance that any investment, financial, or estate planning strategy will be successful.

Wilmington Trust is not authorized to, and does not, provide legal, accounting or tax advice.

The information in this press release has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The opinions, estimates, and projections constitute the judgment of Wilmington Trust and are subject to change without notice.

Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., a subsidiary of M&T Bank, is an SEC-registered investment adviser providing investment management services to Wilmington Trust and M&T affiliates and clients. Wilmington Funds are entities separate and apart from Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Additional Information about WTIA is also available on the SEC's website at adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Investing involves risk, and you may incur a profit or a loss. Past performance cannot guarantee future results.

Third-party trademarks and brands are the property of their respective owners. Third parties referenced herein are independent companies and are not affiliated with M&T Bank or Wilmington Trust. Listing them does not suggest a recommendation or endorsement by Wilmington Trust.

Private Banking is the marketing name for an offering of M&T Bank deposit and loan products and services. Custom credit advisors are M&T Bank employees. Loans, retail and business deposits, and other personal and business banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, Equal Housing Lender Bank NMLS #381076 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

Investments: • Are NOT FDIC Insured • Have NO Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

©2026 M&T Bank and its affiliates and subsidiaries.

SOURCE Wilmington Trust