Wilmington Trust's Sharon Klein Named to America's Top Woman Wealth Advisor & Best-in-State NYC, High-Net-Worth for 2026

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust today announced that Sharon Klein, president of Family Wealth and head of its National Matrimonial/Divorce Advisory Practice, has again been recognized by Forbes in 2026, earning spots on its America's Top Women Wealth Advisors and Best–In–State Women Advisors (New York City High Net Worth) lists.

Klein was once more ranked as the No. 1 Wealth Advisor in New York City in the women's high–net–worth category and one of the top 50 Women Wealth Advisors in the country.

These annual rankings showcase the top U.S. women advisors and Forbes has featured Klein as a top advisor in multiple categories since 2020.

Klein is responsible for coordinating delivery of all Wealth Management services, leading teams of professionals across the areas of planning, trust, investment management, family office, and private banking, to high-net-worth clients. As head of Wilmington Trust's National Matrimonial/Divorce Advisory Practice and a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, Sharon oversees teams that collaborate with advisors and their clients to offer a comprehensive set of solutions for those impacted by divorce

"Ongoing recognition alongside so many respected women in our industry is truly an honor," Klein said. "It underscores the importance of our teamwork and comprehensive advice as families navigate increasingly complex, multigenerational wealth considerations

Klein, who has over 25 years of experience in wealth advisory, is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, a highly selective group of peer-elected trust and estate attorneys in the U.S. and abroad. Sharon was inducted into the Estate Planning Hall of Fame in 2021. In 2025, she was honored with the American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team award. American Banker annually recognizes five collaborative, majority-women teams for outstanding impact and leadership.

ACTEC Fellows must have more than 10 years of experience in the active practice of probate and trust law or estate planning.

The Forbes rankings developed by SHOOK Research blend qualitative and quantitative evaluation methods. The final rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process, utilizing interviews and financial data to consider factors such as revenue generation and client retention. These rankings aim to assist investors in choosing the right financial advisor, emphasizing best practices, client relationships and industry knowledge.

For more information about Wilmington Trust awards: https://www.wilmingtontrust.com/about-us/awards.

For more information about the awards lists, please visit Forbes.com.

About Wilmington Trust

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients internationally.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

