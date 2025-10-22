MTX Group Inc. Acquires VerifyID.ai to Advance AI-Powered Digital Identity Verification in the Public Sector

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group Inc., a global technology consulting firm, announced the acquisition of VerifyID.ai, an AI-based digital identity verification platform designed for the public sector. This acquisition enhances MTX Group's artificial intelligence and cybersecurity capabilities while expanding its innovation footprint in trusted digital identity solutions.

VerifyID.ai delivers a simple, flexible, and secure digital identity verification platform with built-in fraud prevention. Using advanced AI technologies for facial and ID recognition, spoof and deepfake detection, and decentralized identity verification, VerifyID.ai empowers governments and organizations to verify identities securely while giving citizens greater control over their personal data.

"This acquisition marks another strategic step in our mission to help governments and enterprises modernize with trust and transparency," said Das Nobel, Founder and CEO of MTX Group. "Identity is central to every digital interaction. VerifyID.ai's advanced AI and decentralized architecture will allow us to reimagine how public sector agencies verify and protect identities—securely, ethically, and at scale."

VerifyID.ai's technology enables password-less authentication, reusable digital IDs, and multi-factor verification, including AI-driven liveness detection, document integrity analysis, and fraud detection aligned with NIST 800-63A standards. Its flexible deployment options—Software as a Service (SaaS), managed, or enterprise-hosted—make it adaptable for diverse public sector environments, from local governments to national identity frameworks.

"This is an exciting opportunity to bring VerifyID.ai's innovations to a broader scale through MTX's global reach," said Girish Chhugani Founder of VerifyID.ai and MTX Group Chief Business Officer. "Together, we will accelerate the evolution of secure, AI-driven identity verification that enhances trust and accessibility across government systems."

David Butter, MTX Group Chief of Client Outcomes, added, "VerifyID.ai complements our AI and public sector portfolio by bringing a next-generation identity verification layer that can be embedded into critical services—from benefits enrollment to licensing to secure access. This is foundational to building digital trust."

With this acquisition, MTX continues to expand its leadership in the GovTech and public sector innovation landscape, enabling government agencies to deploy secure, efficient, and human-centered solutions powered by artificial intelligence and data-driven insights.

About VerifyID.ai

VerifyID.ai is an AI-powered identity verification and fraud prevention platform designed for the public sector. Built on secure Microsoft Government Cloud infrastructure, it offers decentralized identity, password-less authentication, and multi-factor verification with advanced facial recognition, document integrity analysis, and deepfake detection. VerifyID.ai empowers governments and enterprises to create trusted, efficient, and accessible digital identity experiences for citizens.

About MTX Group Inc.

MTX is a global technology consulting firm that serves as a trusted advisor for government agencies and businesses to modernize through digital transformation. With data as the new currency, MTX helps transform long-term strategy with outcomes focused on happiness, health, and economics. By partnering with leading cloud technologies, MTX improves decision-making with speed and quality.

