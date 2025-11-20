Mucinex + Artist Kurt Wenner to Debut Experiential 3D Art Exhibit in Grand Central Terminal - Week of 12/1

Mucinex

Nov 20, 2025, 10:31 ET

Nov. 20, 2025 

WHAT:
To celebrate the launch of new Mucinex Clear & Cool Sinus Nasal Spray, Mucinex has teamed up with world-renowned artist Kurt Wenner to debut an experiential 3D art installation at Grand Central Terminal's Biltmore Room. The mural transforms the space into a striking, glacier-inspired environment that visually represents the cool, clearing relief associated with Mucinex Clear & Cool Sinus Nasal Spray. With interactive AR elements, this mural invites visitors to step into the artwork, capture striking visuals, and explore the sensation of cooling clarity through digital and on-site elements.

WHO: Kurt Wenner is one of the world's leading artists, most famous for interactive 3D art illusions in more than 30 countries. Kurt will be on-site and available for media interviews on December 1 and December 2 to discuss the creation of the mural, his artistic process, and the inspiration behind this installation.

WHEN:
December 1–7, 2025
Open during Grand Central Terminal operating hours

WHERE:
Grand Central Terminal – Biltmore Room
89 E 42nd Street, New York, NY
Northwest corner of Grand Central Terminal, near tracks 39-42

WHY:
The installation serves as a creative expression of the brand's newest innovation, Mucinex Clear & Cool Sinus Nasal Spray, a drug-free saline spray formulated with a boost of menthol that provides instant cooling relief from sinus congestion. The mural is designed to dramatize the refreshing moment of relief that comes with breathing clearly again, brought to life through Kurt Wenner's renowned illusionary style.

