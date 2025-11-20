Mucinex® Introduces New Clear & Cool Sinus Nasal Spray, Delivering Instant Cooling Relief for Congestion

Innovative 2-in-1 nozzle technology provides tough congestion relief and soothing everyday comfort.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mucinex, a Reckitt brand and the #1 physician-trusted cough and cold brand*, is expanding its portfolio with the launch of Mucinex Clear & Cool Saline Nasal Spray, a new drug-free solution that helps consumers break through stubborn sinus congestion. As a leader in congestion relief, Mucinex understands that congestion disrupts daily routines, and sufferers want effective relief to help them breathe freely again.

Mucinex Clear and Cool Saline Nasal Spray

Formulated with saline and a boost of menthol, new Mucinex Clear & Cool Saline Nasal Spray is designed to deliver fast, effective relief with an instant cooling sensation, helping consumers clear their nasal passages, feel refreshed, and ready to get back to what matters most. The spray's innovative 2-in-1 nozzle features a Power-Jet™ setting that helps clear tough congestion, and a gentle mist option that soothes and relieves everyday nasal discomfort. Mucinex Clear & Cool Saline Nasal Spray allows nasal congestion sufferers to choose the right setting for their symptoms, to meet a range of congestion needs.

"When nasal congestion intensifies, it can be overwhelming, and sufferers want relief they can feel right away," said Henry Turgoose, VP Upper Respiratory Brand Marketing. "Mucinex Clear & Cool Saline Nasal Spray, formulated with a boost of menthol, provides instant and powerful relief that helps consumers to breathe comfortably again. This launch demonstrates Reckitt's continued commitment to delivering innovative health and wellness solutions that help consumers feel their best."

To support the launch, Mucinex will debut an immersive art installation in Grand Central Station during the first week of December, created in partnership with world-renowned 3D muralist Kurt Wenner. Inspired by the sensation of cooling clarity Mucinex Clear and Cool provides, the artwork reimagines the feeling of congestion relief through a striking, glacier-like visual experience that invites commuters to step in and explore.

Mucinex Clear & Cool Saline Nasal Spray is now available for purchase at major retailers nationwide including Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart. For more information visit http://www.mucinex.com/, and follow Mucinex on social media @mucinex_us on Instagram. Use as directed.

Contact: Amanda Pisano at [email protected]

About Mucinex

For more than 20 years, Mucinex, a Reckitt brand, has helped consumers breathe easier with trusted relief from cough, chest congestion, and mucus. As the number one selling cough and chest congestion brand, Mucinex offers a range of 12-hour products that work to thin and loosen excess mucus, relieve chest congestion, and control coughing. The Mucinex 12-Hour line, including Mucinex DM for cough and chest congestion and Mucinex SE for chest congestion, provides powerful, long lasting relief day or night.

Mucinex has provided consumers with world-class mucus and congestion relief, and it is #1 in more categories than you can imagine:

The #1 most trusted brand among physicians for cough and cold symptoms*

The #1 most trusted brand among respiratory specialists for cough and cold symptoms**

The #1 most trusted brand among physicians for their own family's cough & cold symptoms***

For more information, visit Mucinex.com.

About Reckitt

We make the products people trust to care for the ones they love. We are home to some of the world's best-loved consumer health and hygiene brands, including Dettol, Durex, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mucinex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Vanish and Veet. Consumers are at the heart of everything we do. By creating innovative, science-backed solutions, we support people every day to live healthier lives.

Reckitt**** exists to protect, heal, and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. This commitment goes beyond the products we make. Through our actions, we expand access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. We support the planet by reducing waste, conserving resources, and driving sustainable innovation.

We believe good health starts at home. With every action we take, we strive to make our consumers' lives easier, cleaner and healthier, to strengthen communities and to create a more sustainable future.

Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

* IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, fielded to 3,930 physicians, September 1-December 31, 2024

** IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, fielded to 570 respiratory specialists, September 1-December 31, 2024

*** IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, fielded to 3,930 respiratory specialists, September 1-December 31, 2024

****Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt group of companies

SOURCE Mucinex