MUCINEX CHILDREN'S LAUNCHES MIGHTY CHEWS, THE FIRST OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICATED CHILDREN'S SOFT CHEW FOR COUGH RELIEF

The pediatrician-recommended cough and cold brand introduces new innovation in time for the onset of cold and flu season

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When sickness strikes a house filled with little ones, the days ahead are tense and full of unknowns. Parents face the challenge of providing quick relief for their child's symptoms, juggling children that refuse to take liquid medicine with other responsibilities. To help ease this burden for both parents and children, Mucinex Children's, the pediatrician-recommended cough and cold brand made by Reckitt, launched Mucinex Mighty Chews – the first and only over-the-counter medicated children's soft chew for cough relief.

Mucinex Mighty Chews Mucinex Mighty Chews Nightime

"Parents go through great lengths to get their kids to take liquid medicine, often leaving them feeling concerned, frustrated and guilt-ridden," says Mark Pearson, Vice President of Marketing for the Health business at Reckitt. "With the introduction of Mucinex Mighty Chews, we're providing guilt-free relief for parents and fuss-free cough relief for children - a first-of-its-kind option for getting kids to take medication in a format they want so they can feel better quickly.

This hassle-free dosing provides effective cough relief thanks to trusted active ingredients that temporarily relieve children's cough symptoms without the need for pouring, measuring, or cleaning up like traditional liquid cough medicines.

Mucinex Children's Mighty Chews are made for children 6 years of age and older, and are available in a Mixed Berry flavor for both daytime and nighttime, each providing four hours of relief per dose. Mucinex Mighty Chews can be purchased at your local big box / grocery / pharmacy retailers.

For more information on Mucinex, visit www.Mucinex.com.

